Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exide Life hopes to match its FY20 business performance this fiscal: CEO

The Exide Life MD and CEO expects that renewals will do well this year because customers would not like to loose the cover of their existing policy. He further said that 95 per cent of the insurer's business comes through traditional plans and hoped that this product focus is going to help the company in these uncertain times because customers want the guarantee of assured returns which the company is able to provide in traditional plans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 11:53 IST
Exide Life hopes to match its FY20 business performance this fiscal: CEO

Notwithstanding the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Exide Life Insurance Co Ltd with a focus on customer retention and speedy claim settlement hopes to match its FY20 business performance this fiscal, a top company official said. Before the pandemic enforced lockdown, when the industry was expected to grow by 15-20 per cent in 2020-21, the objective of the company was to grow upwards of twice the pace of the industry, Exide Life Insurance Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kshitij Jain said.

"We were aiming to grow at least by 30 per cent in the year 2020-21. But the pandemic and lockdown has changed all that... projection (growth) for the full year right now I think would be a wishful thinking, it cannot be based on any facts. So what I can say is that, we expect that our business will come at least flat if not show some growth," Jain told PTI in an interview. However, the company said it won't be able to share the growth figures for FY20 because of their internal compliance and legal requirements currently.

Right now the focus of Exide Life Insurance is not on new business growth but on ensuring that high level of customer retention and satisfaction, he said. The Exide Life MD and CEO expects that renewals will do well this year because customers would not like to loose the cover of their existing policy.

He further said that 95 per cent of the insurer's business comes through traditional plans and hoped that this product focus is going to help the company in these uncertain times because customers want the guarantee of assured returns which the company is able to provide in traditional plans. "In renewals, we are seeing this trend. In fact this month, we are expecting that we are going to do upwards of Rs 200 crore of renewals. So it is looking quite good," Jain said.

Exide Life as on date manages assets of roughly around Rs 16,000 crore and bulk of the investment happen to be in risk-free debt instruments of which about 95 per cent happen to be in government securities and triple A bonds, he added. Jain said the company, which mainly generates business from tier II and III cities, had transformed itself to a digital-first company three years back and this helped the company a great deal during the lockdown period.

When asked by when the company could hit the capital markets, he said : "We do not see any immediate need to do this. So, there are no immediate plans as far as listing is concerned." Further, Jain said that company has achieved the highest ever claim settlement ratio of 98.15 per cent last fiscal and aspire to better it even further. He also said that the company last week has got one claim request for a COVID-19 related matter and has settled the payment at the earliest following advisory of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on the pandemic.

Exide Life Insurance Company Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Exide Industries, commenced operations in 2001-02 and is headquartered in Bengaluru. The life insurer distributes its products through multi-channels viz. Agency, Banc assurance, Corporate Agency & Broking, Direct Channel and Online. During the financial year 2018-19, the company achieved total premium income of over Rs 2,800 crore.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's Duda becomes first foreign leader to visit Trump during pandemic

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday became the first foreign leader to visit U.S. President Donald Trump since the coronavirus pandemic led to global lockdowns, and the two leaders said they looked forward to signing a defense cooper...

Singapore's ruling party adds former Facebook exec to election slate

Singapores ruling party named Alvin Tan, a former Facebook executive who represented the company in arguing against the city-states controversial fake news law, as a candidate in the upcoming July 10 election. Tan, 39, is currently head of ...

Afghanistan uses green stimulus to hire lockdown jobless, boost Kabul's water supply

Zaker Hussain Zaheri was a cook in Afghanistans capital who lost his job in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he digs trenches to capture rainwater and snowmelt on a mountain on the outskirts of Kabul, as the city grapples with bo...

Delhi govt responsible for rising COVID-19 cases in national capital: Adesh Kumar Gupta

Delhi BJP President Adesh Kumar Gupta has said that the Delhi government is responsible for the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the national capital. We have seen how patients suffering from high temperature were standing in long queues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020