Left Menu
Development News Edition

34 senior bureaucrats to supervise Central scheme for street vendors

Thirty-four senior bureaucrats have been made nodal officers to assist states and supervise the implementation of Prime Minister Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi scheme in the country, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 13:14 IST
34 senior bureaucrats to supervise Central scheme for street vendors

Thirty-four senior bureaucrats have been made nodal officers to assist states and supervise the implementation of Prime Minister Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi scheme in the country, officials said on Thursday. The scheme, to be implemented from July 1, is aimed at providing affordable loans to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that had been hit due to lockdown.

Under the scheme, vendors can avail a working capital of up to Rs 10,000, repayable in monthly instalments in one year. On timely/early repayment of the loan, an interest subsidy @7% per annum will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer on six-monthly basis. "The nodal officers will be responsible for supervising the implementation of the scheme and also assist states in resolving issues that may arise," a Personnel Ministry order said.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will provide the charter of duties of the nodal officers, contact details of stakeholders in the states/union territories/cities and all the necessary support, it said. All nodal officers, except Niranjan Kumar Singh of Indian Forest Service, belong to the Indian Administrative Service. They all are of joint-secretary level.

Singh has been made the nodal officer for Gujarat, M C Jauhari for the northeastern region states, Neerja Sekhar for Haryana, Hukum Singh Meena for Bihar, Rajat Kumar Mishra and Tanmay Kumar for Rajasthan and Rajesh Kumar Sinha for Kerala. Kamran Rizvi, Leena Johri, Amit Kumar Ghosh and Partha Sarthi Sensharma have been appointed nodal officers for Uttar Pradesh, the Personnel Ministry order said.

Amit Agrawal will be nodal officer for Chhattisgarh, Rakesh Kumar Verma and Alaknanda Dayal for Punjab and G Jayalakshmi for Telangana, it said. Over 50 lakh people, including vendors and hawkers, in different areas/contexts are likely to benefit from this scheme. The goods supplied by them range from vegetables, fruits, ready-to-eat street foods, tea, pakodas, breads, eggs, textiles, apparel, footwear, artisan products, books/stationaries etc. The services include barber shops, cobblers, pan shops, laundry services etc.

PTI AKV AKV ABH ABH.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

MNRE proposes 15-25 pc basic custom duty on solar equipment in first year : R K Singh

Power and New Renewable Minister R K Singh said on Thursday said his ministry has proposed basic custom duty BCD on solar equipment in the range of 15 to 25 per cent in first year which would eventually increase up to 40 per cent. On Tuesd...

Maha won't allow 'spurious' medicine sale: Minister to Ramdev

Amid the ongoing controversy over Baba Ramdevs company Patanjali Ayurveda introducing a cure for coronavirus infection, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday warned the yoga guru that the state government wont allow sale of sp...

Germany based Wirecard files for insolvency, becoming first DAX member to fail

Wirecard said on Thursday it was filing for insolvency after disclosing a 2.1 billion financial hole in its accounts, becoming the first sitting member of Germanys blue-chip share index to go out of business.Shares were suspended by the Fra...

Japan confirms its scrapping US missile defense system

Japans National Security Council has endorsed plans to cancel the deployment of two costly land-based U.S. missile defense systems aimed at bolstering the countrys capability against threats from North Korea, the countrys defense minister s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020