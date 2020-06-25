Left Menu
Development News Edition

MNRE proposes 15-25 pc basic custom duty on solar equipment in first year : R K Singh

Power and New & Renewable Minister R K Singh said on Thursday said his ministry has proposed basic custom duty (BCD) on solar equipment in the range of 15 to 25 per cent in first year which would eventually increase up to 40 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:28 IST
MNRE proposes 15-25 pc basic custom duty on solar equipment in first year : R K Singh

Power and New & Renewable Minister R K Singh said on Thursday said his ministry has proposed basic custom duty (BCD) on solar equipment in the range of 15 to 25 per cent in first year which would eventually increase up to 40 per cent. On Tuesday, Singh had told industry representative about the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) proposal to impose BCD on solar cells, modules and invertors from August this year in a virtual conference.

Singh on Thursday in a virtual press conference told reporters :"The ministry has proposed to impose 20 to 25 per cent BCD on solar modules which would be raised up to 40 per cent subsequently in second year." The minister further said "the ministry has proposed 10 to 15 per cent BCD on solar cells in first year which would be raised up to 40 per cent subsequently in second year onwards." Currently, there is no BCD on solar equipment. However, a 15 per cent safeguard duty (SGD) is applicable on solar cells that would be zero or nil from July 30, 2020.

In July 2018, India imposed SGD on solar cells imports from China and Malaysia for two years to protect domestic players from steep rise in the inbound shipments of the products. The government had imposed a 25 per cent SGD for July 30 2018, to July 29, 2019, which gradually came down to 20 per cent during July 30, 2019, to January 29, 2020, and 15 per cent during January 30, 2020 to July 29, 2020.

The minister in the conference also attacked the various lobbies for resisting power sector reforms like revised power tariff policy and recently circulated draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. He said that some people are spreading canards which have no basis.

On the Rs 90,000 crore liquidity package for discoms announced last month by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, the minister said that various states have evinced interest for seeking Rs 93,000 crore loan for their discoms under the package. About the privatisation of discoms in the union territories, he told that the plan is under implementation.

About consequences for the thermal plant not meeting the deadline for installing emission equipments, the minister said that they would have to shut their plants (as per the law). He also said that government would keep checks on malware on imported power generation equipment.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The Eiffel Tower in Paris reopened for visitors, although with restrictions, a potent sign of life returning to normal in France. By contrast, in California coronavirus cases are rising and Walt Disney Co said the reopening of theme parks a...

TDP flays AP govt for 'false' COVID tests on its MLAs, MLCs to settle scores

Telugu Desam Party TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused the YSRCP government of conducting false COVID-19 tests on its party leaders and sending them for official quarantine in order to settle political scores. He also charged ...

400 IIT KGP students remain on campus

Around 400 students of IIT Kharagpur have stayed back on the campus after the institute asked stranded students and researchers to go home by June 20, authorities of the establishment said on Thursday. Most of the remaining students, both f...

Docs, activists urge PM to promote plant-based diet

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and rising concerns over environment and public health, several doctors, activists and animal welfare groups on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote plant-based food options and regulate me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020