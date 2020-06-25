Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIL's coal supply to power sector drops 24 pc to 62 MT in Apr-May

In May, SCCL's dispatch to the power sector dropped to 2.15 MT, against 4.73 MT in the year-ago same period, it said. CIL is primarily tapping domestic coal-based power plants and non-power sector consumers which are importing coal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:06 IST
CIL's coal supply to power sector drops 24 pc to 62 MT in Apr-May

The supply of coal by CIL to the power sector declined 23.9 per cent to 61.84 million tonnes in the April-May period of the current financial year. The development comes at a time when Coal India Ltd (CIL) is beset with tepid demand for coal, with most of its customers, like the power sector, shying away from lifting adequate quantities.

The supply of coal by CIL to the power sector in April-May, 2018-19 was at 81.29 million tonnes (MT), according to recent government data. Last month, the supply of the dry fuel was at 30.15 MT, a decline of 25.3 per cent from the year-ago period, the data showed.

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), a state-owned coal miner, supplied 5 MT of coal in April-May to the power sector, registering a drop of 46.7 per cent over 9.40 MT supplied by the PSU in the year-ago period, the data said. In May, SCCL's dispatch to the power sector dropped to 2.15 MT, against 4.73 MT in the year-ago same period, it said.

CIL is primarily tapping domestic coal-based power plants and non-power sector consumers which are importing coal. They imported around 150 MT of the dry fuel in 2019-20. The PSU is looking to substitute their supplies with domestic coal.

The move would result in curtailing forex outgo arising out of coal imports and help CIL expand its supply volumes. The power sector, which accounts for close to 80 per cent of CIL's total supplies, is brimming over with nearly 50 MT of coal stock, sufficient for 29 days of consumption, as at May-end.

Many plants have started restricting supplies from CIL further, shrinking coal despatches. To find avenues for expanding its supplies, CIL is focusing on non-power sector consumers like sponge iron, cement, fertilisers and steel companies, persuading them to replace their imported coal with domestic supply.

Dialogue is underway with customers who opted for import substitution of coal in 2019-20..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Violence against police will not be tolerated - UK PM Johnson's spokesman

Violence against police will not be tolerated, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday after an overnight disturbance in London when 22 police officers were injured.These are appalling scenes. Violence against the poli...

Potential of chemicals & petrochemicals sector is huge: Sadananda Gowda

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda chaired 2nd Meeting of Chemicals Petrochemicals Advisory Forum today through video conferencing.The meeting was attended by Shri Mansukh Mandaviya MoS and Vice Chairman of...

Embassy Group Safeguards Students Appearing for Their SSLC Exams During Covid-19 Pandemic

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India As the SSLC examinations have begun across Karnataka, Embassy Group, Indias leading Real Estate company, has stepped up to promote student safety during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. As a...

Fuel price hike adds to people's woes: Sharad Yadav

Attacking the Centre over the continuing rise in fuel prices, opposition leader Sharad Yadav said on Thursday that people were already angry with it due to mishandling of the COVID-19 situation and the steady jump in petrol and diesel rates...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020