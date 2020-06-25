Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

The Government of Nigeria has decided to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through a new brand known as 'Made in Nigeria with China', according to a news report by Daily Trust.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, disclosed this while receiving a donation of medical equipment from a delegation of the China General Chamber of Commerce in his office in Abuja as part of the chamber's support for Nigeria's fight against COVID-19.

The items comprised surgical masks, disposable medical protective suits, and an infrared thermal imaging thermometer from the Chinese delegation.

The minister said when he met with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, he reminded him that the country should encourage the new 'Made in Nigeria with China' initiative, saying that it is a program we should work hard on.

Adebayo said, "We are happy with what Chinese companies are doing in Nigeria. I had an interview on NTA and I had the privilege to mention that our ministry and the Chinese embassy have a very good relationship."

"And that our ministry is very supportive of Chinese industries in Nigeria and we will continue to support it. In fact, I used a phrase that the ambassador said we should encourage: 'Made in Nigeria with China'. I mentioned it yesterday, and that is a program we are going to work hard on, "he added.

He told the Chinese ambassador that whatever we can do as a ministry to support what you are doing, we will. We have to encourage more Chinese companies to invest in Nigeria.

The Managing Director (MD) of China Harbour Engineering Company and Vice President of China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria (CGCCN), Zhang Wen Feng, said the donation, which was made on behalf of 160 member companies and staff, was to save humanity from COVID-19.