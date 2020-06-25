Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee gains 7 paise to end at 75.65 on easing crude prices

Forex traders said the rupee traded in a narrow range as gains in domestic equities, easing crude oil prices and foreign fund inflows supported the market, while strong US dollar and rising coronavirus cases weighed on investor sentiments. The rupee opened lower at 75.76 against the US dollar due to early losses in equities and a stronger dollar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:23 IST
Rupee gains 7 paise to end at 75.65 on easing crude prices

The rupee erased its initial losses to close 7 paise higher at 75.65 against the US dollar on Thursday tracking positive domestic equities, lower crude prices and foreign fund inflows. Forex traders said the rupee traded in a narrow range as gains in domestic equities, easing crude oil prices and foreign fund inflows supported the market, while strong US dollar and rising coronavirus cases weighed on investor sentiments.

The rupee opened lower at 75.76 against the US dollar due to early losses in equities and a stronger dollar. During the four-hour trading session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 75.57 and a low of 75.76. The local unit finally settled at 75.65, higher by 7 paise over its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 97.26. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex closed down by 26.88 points or 0.08 per cent at 34,842.10. The NSE Nifty slipped 16.40 points or 0.16 per cent to 10,288.90.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 1,766.90 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.30 per cent to USD 40.19 per barrel. "Rupee ended muted on inflows into local stocks and selling by exporters. Indian stocks swung between gains and losses on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund slashed its growth outlook for the country and forecast a deeper global recession," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected that the global economy will shrink by 4.9 per cent this year, significantly worse than the 3 per cent drop it had estimated in its previous report in April. The IMF said that the global economic damage from the recession will be worse than from any other downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s. According to Sugandha Sachdeva, VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking, "although the impact of the corporate dollar inflows is evident, the overall bias for the rupee still lies towards depreciation". Sachdeva further said that the rising number of virus cases in the US is a flagging risk, and Sino-US tensions will also keep the rupee bulls cautious.

"It seems like the RBI is protecting the rupee from appreciating above 74.80 to build reserves, that should also be a deterrent for a large-scale appreciation," she said. Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 94.40 lakh and the death toll has topped 4.82 lakh.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 14,894 and the number of infections spiked to 4,73,105, according to the health ministry. The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 75.7087 and for rupee/euro at 85.7007. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 94.7222 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 71.03.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever

Eastern Congo has marked an official end to the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history that killed 2,280 people over nearly two years as armed groups and community mistrust undermined the promise of new vaccinesThursdays milestone was o...

Irdai sets up panel to suggest insurance products related to use of drones

Regulator Irdai has set up a working group to suggest insurance products covering various risks involved in use of drones. In a circular, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irdai said drones are emerging as one of t...

26 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar, Gopalganj worst-hit

At least 26 people including three children were killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar on Thursday, officials said. Gopalganj district reported the highest number of deaths, at 13, followed by five in Darbhanga, four in Siw...

Brazil central bank cuts 2020 GDP forecast to -6.4%, warns of uncertain recovery

Brazils central bank on Thursday slashed its 2020 economic growth forecast to minus 6.4 from zero due to the COVID-19 crisis, and warned that uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery in the second half of this year remains unusually hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020