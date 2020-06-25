Left Menu
Embassy Group Safeguards Students Appearing for Their SSLC Exams During Covid-19 Pandemic

As a part of its Embassy Corporate Connect initiative that has supported various sections of society during the crisis, Embassy and its partners, Cerner, Cognizant, L&T Technology Services and AXA XL, have provided sanitizers for the 8.48 lakh students across 2897 centres for each day of the SSLC exams.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:29 IST
Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India As the SSLC examinations have begun across Karnataka, Embassy Group, India’s leading Real Estate company, has stepped up to promote student safety during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. As a part of its Embassy Corporate Connect initiative that has supported various sections of society during the crisis, Embassy and its partners, Cerner, Cognizant, L&T Technology Services and AXA XL, have provided sanitizers for the 8.48 lakh students across 2897 centres for each day of the SSLC exams. In addition, the Group has provided sanitizer dispensers, protective gloves and temperature gauges to their adopted Government Schools in preparation for the scheduled SSLC exams. In the week prior, Embassy conducted sanitization and deep cleaning of the school’s exam halls and grounds as well.

Over the last 9 years, the Group has actively nurtured over 189 Government schools in Bangalore and approached the Department for Public Instruction to identify ways in which support could continue to be extended during this challenging period. The Group created a consortium of corporates to ensure student safety. Under its overall Corporate Connect Program, Embassy has partnered with 21 corporates for 41 projects with the belief that collaboration leads to greater impact. Embassy procured, stored, packaged and distributed the entire stock of hand sanitizers to 204 BEO offices across the state, which were then disseminated to 204 BEO offices.

Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer, Embassy Group, said, “We are extremely proud to have been able to support the Government of Karnataka Department of Education during this very challenging period. As the exams began on June 25th, we wanted to ensure that every student had absolutely nothing to fear. This initiative would not have been possible without the collaboration between us and our corporate partners, Cognizant, Cerner, L&T and AXA XL. We hope other corporates will continue to join us in our Covid-19 relief efforts.” During the Covid-19 crisis, the Group has provided more than 4,92,000 meals to healthcare workers, daily wage earners, migrant workers and their families across Bangalore and in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. In addition to providing rations and meals to those in need, Embassy has initiated hydration points across Bangalore, Mumbai, Noida, Pune and Chennai to support the over police forces of those cities as they work night and day to contain the spread of the virus. The Group has provided hand sanitizers, disposable protective masks, PPE kits, multivitamin supplements and nutritional snacks for the task forces in these cities. Video Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1GEHMjMS5iSEMVqDrKmgyuk51xm5bqICU About Embassy Group Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 62 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India. Across all asset classes, Embassy lays strong emphasis on high standards of quality, delivery, world class service environmental management and safety. Embassy has partnered with global investors including Blackstone and Warburg Pincus at the group and project levels. In many areas, Embassy has been a pioneer of new practices; Embassy was a sponsor of India's first REIT, the largest office REIT in the Asia Pacific. As an extension of its vision to create world class urban infrastructure, the company has also contributed in the field of education. The group's community outreach program empowers over 25,000 children across 189 schools to create a positive social impact in India. PWR PWR

