Pune Customs seizes narcotic drugs worth Rs 2.10 crore

Pune Customs has seized Rs 2.10 crore worth narcotic drugs coming from Andhra Pradesh. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commended Pune Customs and tweeted "Keep up the good work". "Pune Customs has seized narcotic drugs worth Rs 2.10 crore, in an operation conducted in Pune on June 24, 2020," an official statement said. Narcotics Cell of Pune Customs had received a specific input regarding trafficking of narcotic drugs loaded on trucks coming from some remote locations of Andhra Pradesh and destined for various places in Maharashtra. Based on the same, officers of the Cell kept vigil and surveillance on the Naldurg- Solapur Road, near Boramani Village, Solapur from 16:30 hrs onwards, on June 24, 2020

On spotting the trucks at Boramani-Naldurg Road, the team of Customs officers followed the vehicles and finally intercepted the same in Pune. Upon rigorous search of the said vehicles, it was noticed that, ganja (cannabis) had been concealed in the cavity created on the roof of the vehicles resulting in the detection of 868 kilograms of ganja, valued approximately at Rs. 1.04 crore. The officers also recovered 7.5 kilograms of charas, another kind of narcotic drug, from one of the two vehicles, valued in the illicit drug market at Rs 0.75 crore. Four persons (one driver and one helper in each vehicle) have been detained, all aged around 30 to 35 years and hailing from Maharashtra. Further investigations are under progress, the statement added.