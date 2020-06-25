Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities dip, safe havens rise as virus cases surge

Global equity benchmarks edged lower Thursday as investors gauged the potential economic impact of a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases, while perceived safe haven assets including U.S. Treasuries and the dollar rose. In the United States, Florida, Oklahoma and South Carolina reported record increases in new cases on Wednesday and Australia posted its biggest daily rise in two months.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:25 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities dip, safe havens rise as virus cases surge

Global equity benchmarks edged lower Thursday as investors gauged the potential economic impact of a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases, while perceived safe haven assets including U.S. Treasuries and the dollar rose.

In the United States, Florida, Oklahoma and South Carolina reported record increases in new cases on Wednesday and Australia posted its biggest daily rise in two months. The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ordered travelers from eight other states to quarantine on arrival, a worry for investors who had mostly been expecting an end to pandemic restrictions.

Disney has delayed the re-opening of theme parks and resorts in California, and Texas is facing a "massive outbreak" and considering new localized restrictions, its governor said. After a white-hot few months for markets that has seen world stocks rebound nearly 40%, nervousness about the impact of COVID-19 was rising again.

"There is a little bit of reality bites coming," said Damian Rooney, senior institutional salesman at stockbroker Argonaut in Perth. "I don't think there was a particular straw that broke the camel's back, but people are a little bit twitchy." MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.40% following modest gains in Europe led by Germany, which reported rising consumer confidence.

In morning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.5 points, or 0.33%, to 25,361.44, the S&P 500 lost 4.06 points, or 0.13%, to 3,046.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.09 points, or 0.1%, to 9,919.25. Weekly jobless claims data showed weak demand is forcing U.S. employers to lay off workers, even as businesses reopen. Claims totaled a seasonally adjusted 1.480 million for the week ended June 20 and although down from 1.540 million the prior week, it was higher than the 1.3 million a Reuters poll had expected.

"During the swift rebound since the March lows, equity markets may have gotten a little ahead of themselves," wealth manager DWS said in a quarterly Chief Investment Officer report. Concerns about lingering economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic helped bolster the dollar and government bonds.

The dollar index rose 0.203%, with the euro down 0.34% to $1.1212. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 7/32 in price to yield 0.661%, from 0.684% late on Wednesday. Gold hovered around $1,757 an ounce.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.11% to $37.97 per barrel and Brent was at $40.22, down 0.22% on the day.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths not reported in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that the Maharashtra government has not reported around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state so far. In a fresh letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis urged him to order a p...

EU countries agree their green transition fund will not pay for move to nuclear or fossil gas

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday that the blocs flagship fund to wean regions off fossil fuels should not finance nuclear or natural gas projects, despite calls from some Eastern countries for gas to be eligible for EU funding.T...

Cop accused of sexually abusing girl arrested

Hyderabad, June 25 PTI A 33-year-old constable wason Thursday arrested here for allegedly sexually assaulting aminor girl, police saidThe 12-year-old girl complained that thepolice constable staying in their neighbourhood allegedlyabused he...

Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai make global startup ecosystem list

Two Indian cities on Thursday made it onto the top 40 of the worlds most favourable ecosystems to build a globally successful startup, topped by the Silicon Valley in California. Bangalore was ranked 26th and Delhi 36th in The Global Startu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020