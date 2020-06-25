Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP government to install 670 MW rooftop solar capacity across 5 cities by 2024

The government will also provide subsidy of Rs 1,332 crore for installation of rooftop solar projects in Ayodhya, Mathura, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, Minister for Department of Additional Sources of Energy Shrikant Sharma said in a statement. "A total of 670 MW of rooftop solar capacities would be installed across five religious cities of UP by 2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:18 IST
UP government to install 670 MW rooftop solar capacity across 5 cities by 2024
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said it has set a target of installing 670 megawatt (MW) of rooftop solar capacity across five "religious" cities of the state by 2024. The government will also provide subsidy of Rs 1,332 crore for installation of rooftop solar projects in Ayodhya, Mathura, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, Minister for Department of Additional Sources of Energy Shrikant Sharma said in a statement.

"A total of 670 MW of rooftop solar capacities would be installed across five religious cities of UP by 2024. The consumers would benefit with a subsidy of Rs 1,332 crore," Sharma, who is also the Minister for Power in the state, said. About 1,000 million units energy will be generated annually after installation of 670 MW of rooftop capacity. The decision was taken at a meeting of Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).

During the meeting, officials were also directed to run a campaign to create awareness and promote usage of solar energy in these cities and other parts of the state, it added. UPNEDA is the nodal agency for implementation of solar energy schemes in the state.

The Centre has set a target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, which includes 100 GW from solar energy, 60 GW from wind energy, 10 GW from bio-power and 5 GW from small hydro-power. The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target of producing 10,700 MW of renewable energy by 2022.

Sharma said the state will achieve its target of renewable energy within the said timeframe. He said monthly review meetings will be held to discuss the progress being made in installation of such projects.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Many studies of COVID-19 antibody test accuracy fall short - review

Many studies assessing the accuracy of COVID-19 antibody tests had major shortcomings, a review released on Thursday concluded, offering further evidence the blood tests are of little use for people seeking to know with certainty if they ha...

NITI Aayog launches behaviour change campaign and website

NITI Aayog, in partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation BMGF, Centre for Social and Behavioural Change CSBC, Ashoka University, and the Ministries of Health and WCD, today launched a behaviour change campaign called Navigating the...

Pak PM Imran calls Osama bin Laden 'shaheed'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called slain al Qaeda chief and 911 mastermind Osama bin Laden a shaheed martyr and said that Islamabad faced embarrassment by taking part in Americas war on terror. Speaking in parliament duri...

Around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths not reported in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that the Maharashtra government has not reported around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state so far. In a fresh letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis urged him to order a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020