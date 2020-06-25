Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industries need not wait for statutory clearances for 3 yrs, can start work in K'taka

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday gave its approval for amending an act to allow new industries commence civil work pending clearances such as NOC, which can be obtained in 3 years, in a bid to aid ease of doing business in the state.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:00 IST
Industries need not wait for statutory clearances for 3 yrs, can start work in K'taka

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday gave its approval for amending an act to allow new industries commence civil work pending clearances such as NOC, which can be obtained in 3 years, in a bid to aid ease of doing business in the state. The government expects the proposed amendment to boost investment across sectors.

The objective of amending Karnataka Industries (Facilitation) Act, 2002 is to simplify regulations and reduce procedural requirements and create a conducive investment environment, it said. "It is a historic decision to bring in a change in the industrial system, because this is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government's vision of ease of doing business," state Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

He said, with the amendment, any industrialist once obtaining clearance from the land audit committee, after due approval for a project from the State High Level Clearance Committee or district committees, can begin civil construction work or installation of machinery at the land identified. "The industry will have three years to get all approvals in place like- NOC, conversion, building plan- but need not wait to start work for setting up industries," he added.

Under the amended Act, an industry would not need any statutory permissions for the first three years, or whichever is earlier to set up operations in the state, officials said. These permissions include approvals from under multiple state laws, including trade licence and building-plan approval, measures that would save a lot of time and cost for industries.

Karnataka claims to be the the first state to amend its Industries (Facilitation) Act for small, medium and large- scale industries. "In the entire country only two states-Gujarat and Rajasthan have such measures in place to facilitate the industries and they have it only for small scale industries, but in Karnataka it will be applicable for large, medium and small scale industries," Shettar said.

The government will be bringing in an ordinance introducing amendments to the Act. "They (the ones starting the industry) are bound to get required clearances from gram panchayat or revenue department or pollution control board within 3 years or before the product comes out of the industry after manufacturing," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Noting that this has been a long-pending demand of the investors and will usher in investments to the state in coming days, an official release said, in the past, numerous procedures and clearances have resulted in delay of setting up industries and escalated the project cost for the investors. In order to kick-start the economic activity post-COVID- 19, the Karnataka government in the last few weeks has stressed on 'ease of doing business', it said adding that the state has also simplified land and labour laws to promote Karnataka as an investment destination.

Shettar also said the government has decided to give 100 per cent stamp duty exemption for agreements, sale deeds and other requirements for production of electric vehicles (EV) as a followup to the Karnataka Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy 2017..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

16-yr-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide in Delhi

Sixteen-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home in New Delhi on Wednesday night, said police.Police also said prima facie it is a suicide case and the reason is not ascertained yet. No suicide note was recovered.Further ...

Congress protest Kerala govt's decision to make PPE kits mandatory for returnees from Gulf

Congress leaders staged a protest outside state secretariat here on Thursday against the state governments decision to make PPE kits mandatory for those returning from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and COVID-19 negative certificates for returnees...

Vince Carter, 43, retires after record 22 NBA seasons

Vince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end. The announcement was largely a formality because the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of ...

Assessing impact of US decision on blocking H1B visas: MEA

India on Thursday said it was assessing the impact of the Trump administrations decision to block H1B visas on Indian nationals and industry but indicated its dismay over it saying people-to-people linkages and economic cooperation are an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020