Insecticides posts Rs 7.11 cr loss in March quarter

Agro-chemical maker Insecticides (India) Ltd on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 7.11 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. Its net profit stood at Rs 28.62 crore in the year ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 237.75 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 199.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. For 2019-20 fiscal, net profit declined to Rs 86.91 crore from Rs 122.81 crore in the previous year.

Total income rose to Rs 1,365.78 crore last fiscal from Rs 1,194.25 crore in 2018-19. Insecticides India has formulation facilities at Chopanki (Rajasthan), Samba and Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) and Dahej (Gujarat). It also has two technical synthesis facilities at Chopanki and Dahej to manufacture technical grade chemicals.