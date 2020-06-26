Congo aims to launch state cobalt monopoly in two months, mines minister says

Left Menu
"We have to wait two months for the storage sites to be set up, for us to then mandate the launch of state buying of artisanal cobalt," Mines Minister Willy Kitobo Samsoni told Reuters in a text message. "We are in the phase of operationalisation, which has been slowed by COVID-19," he said.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 26-06-2020 02:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 02:21 IST
Democratic Republic of Congo will begin its state-controlled buying of artisanal cobalt in around two months, having been delayed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the mines minister told Reuters on Thursday.

In January the government created the Enterprise Generale du Cobalt as a subsidiary of state mining company Gecamines to purchase and market all cobalt that is not mined industrially in an effort to exert greater influence over prices. Congo dominates global production of cobalt, the metal used in batteries, and is expected to supply 70% of the world's cobalt in 2020.

One fifth of the cobalt it produces is mined manually by subsistence, or "artisanal", miners, making setting up a state monopoly a huge and complex task. "We have to wait two months for the storage sites to be set up, for us to then mandate the launch of state buying of artisanal cobalt," Mines Minister Willy Kitobo Samsoni told Reuters in a text message.

"We are in the phase of operationalization, which has been slowed by COVID-19," he said. Samsoni said in February that the EGC could seek a private partner if the state does not have the funds to purchase all the artisanal cobalt produced.

Congo's cobalt production has been sinking in step with a slide in the price of the metal. The first quarter of 2020 saw a 15.2% drop in cobalt exports compared to the same period last year. Cobalt production in 2019 was down 19.86% year-on-year.

