Hyundai Venue crosses one lakh sales-mark

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday said its compact SUV Venue has crossed the one lakh sales-mark since its launch last year. With Venue, we have pioneered gully connected technology for customers," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said in a statement.

26-06-2020
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday said its compact SUV Venue has crossed the one lakh sales-mark since its launch last year. The company said it has sold 97,400 units of the model in the domestic market and 7,400 units in the international market.

"Hyundai has been at the helm of innovation in the automotive industry, introducing revolutionary products and technologies that have established new benchmarks. With Venue, we have pioneered gully connected technology for customers," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said in a statement. The auto major said the Venue is the highest selling sub four-meter compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the January-May period of 2020.

The company said over 15,000 units of the model have been sold with Kappa one litre-petrol engine mated with seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Customers have also opted for diesel trims and the ones with BlueLink connected technology, it added..

