DGFT to launch new digital platform for delivery of services

The commerce ministry's foreign trade arm DGFT is launching a digital platform for delivery of services like issuance of Import-Export Code (IEC), a move aimed at promoting ease of doing business for traders. The platform will be rolled out in phases and the first phase is scheduled to go live on July 13, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notice to all members of trade/trade associations, and its regional authorities.

"As part of digital India programme and for ease of doing business, DGFT has undertaken an initiative to revamp its services delivery mechanisms to promote and facilitate foreign trade. The platform will become accessible through the existing website - https://www.dgft.gov.in," it said. In the first phase, it said the website will be catering to the services related to IEC issuance, modification, amendment process along with a Chatbot (a virtual assistant) catering to queries of users. Other online modules relating to Advance Authorisation, EPCG (Export Promotion Capital Goods), and exports obligation discharge, which are part of the next phase will be rolled out subsequently after the first phase stabilises.

Access to the services would be through a username and password based system. The first time logins/user ID may be created through a registration process on the new platform. It said digital signature /Aadhaar based e-sign will be required for applying and modifying IEC or adding or updating the IEC-linked users. The IEC applications and modification process would be suspended from July 10-13 for system integration related works.

A person looking to start export import business needs IEC number. It is issued by DGFT. IEC is a 10-digit code which has a lifetime validity..