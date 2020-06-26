Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares slide as pandemic, U.S. sanction pressures weigh

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Friday, after U.S. lawmakers moved closer to sanctioning people and companies they consider China's accomplices in curbing the city's autonomy, while new coronavirus outbreaks globally also soured the sentiment. ** The Hang Seng index closed down 0.9% at 24,549.99.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 26-06-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:20 IST
Hong Kong shares slide as pandemic, U.S. sanction pressures weigh
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Friday after U.S. lawmakers moved closer to sanctioning people and companies they consider China's accomplices in curbing the city's autonomy, while new coronavirus outbreaks globally also soured the sentiment.

** The Hang Seng index closed down 0.9% at 24,549.99. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell by 0.8%.

** The Hang Seng index posted a 0.4% weekly fall, as comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that the trade deal with China remains "fully intact" helped offset earlier losses during the week.

** Hang Sang's sub-index tracking energy shares fell 1.4%, the IT index dipped 1.6%, financials ended 0.9% lower and the property sector lost 1%.

** Financial markets in mainland China were shut for the Dragon Boat Festival, while Hong Kong markets were closed for it on Thursday when global equities slipped on worries of further coronavirus outbreaks across the world.

** The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Thursday that would sanction people or companies it deems in support of China's attempt to restrict Hong Kong's autonomy, pushing back against Beijing's new security law for the city.

** Investors turned cautious as Chinese authorities could pass that security law during a June 28-30 meeting, amid mixed signals in global markets, CHIEF Securities said in a note.

** About 1.51 billion shares were traded on the Hang Seng index, compared to the traded volume of 1.43 billion in the previous trading session.

** The offshore yuan weakened less than 0.1% to 7.0870 per U.S. dollar. The Hong Kong dollar stayed close to its strengthening limit, trading at 7.7503.

** Asian stocks followed Wall Street to trade higher. MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.3%.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal inquires about health of COVID-19 patient, says oximeters delivered to people under treatment at their homes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the government has delivered oximeter to the patients who are getting treatment at their homes. He also inquired about the health of a Delhiite who has been recovering from the infect...

Mi Band 5 gets great reviews in China but other markets might have to wait

One of the worlds best selling fitness band lineup - the Mi Band series, has added a new gadget to their collection but the latest Mi Band 5 is only limited to China for now. The latest product features a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display, a n...

Today when there is crisis at India-China border, central govt cannot shirk its responsibility of securing our borders: Sonia Gandhi.

Today when there is crisis at India-China border, central govt cannot shirk its responsibility of securing our borders Sonia Gandhi....

London police chief says: We will disperse illegal parties

British police will disperse illegal parties, London police chief Cressida Dick said on Friday, adding that violence shown against officers at such gatherings this week was utterly unacceptable. Police dispersed several illegal music events...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020