Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies up this week, but virus worries persist

The high-yielding South African rand slipped 0.5% against the dollar, while the Russian rouble dipped 0.2%. The Turkish lira was flat after rallying in the previous session following the central bank's unexpected decision to halt a nearly year-long easing cycle on Thursday, citing upward pressure on inflation through the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:52 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies up this week, but virus worries persist
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Emerging market stocks and currencies were set on Friday to end the week with modest gains, as concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases continued to weigh on hopes of a swift economic recovery.

The MSCI's index for emerging markets stocks and its currencies counterpart struggled for direction, but both indexes are currently set to post gains of about 0.4% for the week. Coronavirus cases continued to rise across the United States by at least 39,818 on Thursday, the largest one-day increase of the pandemic.

Analysts say market participants have assumed a second coronavirus wave and renewed lockdowns will have limited impact because, if curbs resume, it could heighten the possibility of more stimulus for economies. Still, caution prevailed in the markets as the safe-haven U.S. dollar and gold prices rose.

"No clear picture is emerging on the FX markets at the close of this week. As the euphoria that dominated the beginning of the week seems to have evaporated and the dollar is principally more in demand," analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a client note. The high-yielding South African rand slipped 0.5% against the dollar, while the Russian rouble dipped 0.2%.

The Turkish lira was flat after rallying in the previous session following the central bank's unexpected decision to halt a nearly year-long easing cycle on Thursday, citing upward pressure on inflation through the coronavirus pandemic. The lira has fallen 13% this year. In Hungary, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said the Hungarian central bank may cut its base rate by another 15 basis points in July, but that was as far as it would go, adding that market pricing of further aggressive rate easing was exaggerated.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requests PM Narendra Modi to reconsider decision of allowing 100 per cent FDI in coal mining.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requests PM Narendra Modi to reconsider decision of allowing 100 per cent FDI in coal mining....

Southwest Monsoon covered entire India two weeks ahead of schedule: IMD

The Southwest Monsoon has covered the entire India approximately two weeks ahead of its schedule, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Friday. The monsoon usually sets over Kerala on June 1 and it takes 45 days to reach Srigangan...

Antibody tests may help detect COVID-19 infection if used at right time: scientists

The timing of COVID-19 antibody test is critical to detect the infection in a patient, scientists have found in the most comprehensive review of the coronavirus testing to date. The researchers examined all available test accuracy evidence ...

World Bank approves US$2.5 million to prepare Kiribati for health threats

Kiribatis health system is set for a boost with the World Bank approving US2.5 million approx. AU3.6 million in funding to build capacity for essential service delivery to prepare Kiribati for COVID-19 and other future public health threats...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020