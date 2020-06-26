Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four individuals settle insider trading case with Sebi

Four individuals have settled with markets regulator Sebi cases of alleged violation of insider trading norms while dealing in the scrip of Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd (SPBL) by paying nearly Rs 27 lakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:52 IST
Four individuals settle insider trading case with Sebi

Four individuals have settled with markets regulator Sebi cases of alleged violation of insider trading norms while dealing in the scrip of Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd (SPBL) by paying nearly Rs 27 lakh. An amount of Rs 6,74,688 each has been paid by Renugambal B, Swarnakumari R, Balakrishnan N and Srinivasan R, according to four separate Sebi orders.

The persons made delayed disclosures to the company with regards to change in type of shareholding from normal to promoter, thereby, violating the provisions of PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations. Thereafter, they proposed to Sebi to settle the proceedings, without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law, through a settlement order, and filed settlement applications separately with the regulator.

Sebi's High Powered Advisory Committee considered the settlement terms proposed by the entities and recommended the cases for settlement upon payment of Rs 6,74,688 from each individual. Accordingly, they paid the respective settlement amounts, following which the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) disposed of the cases.

Earlier, in the same matter, six entities had settled cases with the regulator for alleged disclosure lapses while dealing in shares of SPBL by paying a total of Rs 51.5 lakh towards settlement charges..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Study focuses on driving bacteria to produce potential antibiotic, antiparasitic compounds

Researchers have developed a method to spur the production of new antibiotic or antiparasitic compounds hiding in the genomes of actinobacteria, which are the source of drugs such as actinomycin and streptomycin and are known to harbour oth...

Children of scholars likely to exhibit more stress during their university phase: Study

Children from academic households tend to exhibit significantly more stress while starting their university period than those from non-academic families, according to a recent study. Published their reports in Frontiers of Psychiatry, a Swi...

COVID-19: Maha steps on ambulances effective, says Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Maharashtra government has introduced effective measures for patients in need of ambulances and disposed of a petition filed by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya which had raised concern about shortage of ...

NHRC employee dies of COVID; 17 others tested positive till date: Sources

An employee of the NHRC has died of COVID-19 while 17 others have been infected by the novel coronavirus till date, sources said on Friday. The deceased was employed as a multi-tasking staffer at the National Human Rights Commission, they s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020