Left Menu
Development News Edition

Holisol Takes a Step Further in Enabling Omnichannel E-commerce

Along with this, the company has created a strong & tech-enabled network of Pick-up centres, Customer experience centres, Rapid fulfilment centres, Return/refurbishment centres, Dark stores, Exchange stores, Omni-channel fulfilment centres and Collection centres enabling seamless omnichannel shopping experience for the end customer. "Our focus is, how to increase the accessibility of the consumption market for the customers, especially during the crisis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:59 IST
Holisol Takes a Step Further in Enabling Omnichannel E-commerce

NEW DELHI, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holisol, conceptualised to meet the fulfilment needs of the customers, has evolved further by taking the next step in enabling omnichannel e-commerce. After developing one of the largest networks of multi-user fulfilment centres in India, the company has scaled up the fulfilment capabilities by adding self-serving 'Automated Sales Centre (ASC)', an innovative tech-based solution that enables '24*7 touchless buying' of product. Along with this, the company has created a strong & tech-enabled network of Pick-up centres, Customer experience centres, Rapid fulfilment centres, Return/refurbishment centres, Dark stores, Exchange stores, Omni-channel fulfilment centres and Collection centres enabling seamless omnichannel shopping experience for the end customer.

"Our focus is, how to increase the accessibility of the consumption market for the customers, especially during the crisis. By enabling distributed inventory model and placing them closer to the consumption market, we aim to make our customers' supply chain responsive and enable faster fulfilment," as stated by Rahul S Dogar, Managing Director of Holisol. He further added, "The biggest value addition has been to let our customers focus on sourcing and selling, leaving all else in between to us. With our tech-enabled omnichannel network, we will speed up the fulfilment including instant, same day or next day fulfilment to increase the sales throughput of our customers." About Holisol Holisol is a leading supply chain organization providing 'Tech-enabled end-to-end supply chain solutions' for customer's business. Holisol works on the value proposition of Design-Implement-Manage E2E logistics to offer customers an experience of working like their own extended team, with affordable strategic and operational expertise. Headquartered in Delhi, Holisol has a workforce of +250 supply chain enthusiasts who are continuously building value through leadership, innovation and relationships.

For more information please visit www.holisollogistics.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943239/Holisol_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Study focuses on driving bacteria to produce potential antibiotic, antiparasitic compounds

Researchers have developed a method to spur the production of new antibiotic or antiparasitic compounds hiding in the genomes of actinobacteria, which are the source of drugs such as actinomycin and streptomycin and are known to harbour oth...

Children of scholars likely to exhibit more stress during their university phase: Study

Children from academic households tend to exhibit significantly more stress while starting their university period than those from non-academic families, according to a recent study. Published their reports in Frontiers of Psychiatry, a Swi...

COVID-19: Maha steps on ambulances effective, says Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Maharashtra government has introduced effective measures for patients in need of ambulances and disposed of a petition filed by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya which had raised concern about shortage of ...

NHRC employee dies of COVID; 17 others tested positive till date: Sources

An employee of the NHRC has died of COVID-19 while 17 others have been infected by the novel coronavirus till date, sources said on Friday. The deceased was employed as a multi-tasking staffer at the National Human Rights Commission, they s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020