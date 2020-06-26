Holisol Takes a Step Further in Enabling Omnichannel E-commerce

NEW DELHI, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holisol, conceptualised to meet the fulfilment needs of the customers, has evolved further by taking the next step in enabling omnichannel e-commerce. After developing one of the largest networks of multi-user fulfilment centres in India, the company has scaled up the fulfilment capabilities by adding self-serving 'Automated Sales Centre (ASC)', an innovative tech-based solution that enables '24*7 touchless buying' of product. Along with this, the company has created a strong & tech-enabled network of Pick-up centres, Customer experience centres, Rapid fulfilment centres, Return/refurbishment centres, Dark stores, Exchange stores, Omni-channel fulfilment centres and Collection centres enabling seamless omnichannel shopping experience for the end customer.

"Our focus is, how to increase the accessibility of the consumption market for the customers, especially during the crisis. By enabling distributed inventory model and placing them closer to the consumption market, we aim to make our customers' supply chain responsive and enable faster fulfilment," as stated by Rahul S Dogar, Managing Director of Holisol. He further added, "The biggest value addition has been to let our customers focus on sourcing and selling, leaving all else in between to us. With our tech-enabled omnichannel network, we will speed up the fulfilment including instant, same day or next day fulfilment to increase the sales throughput of our customers." About Holisol Holisol is a leading supply chain organization providing 'Tech-enabled end-to-end supply chain solutions' for customer's business. Holisol works on the value proposition of Design-Implement-Manage E2E logistics to offer customers an experience of working like their own extended team, with affordable strategic and operational expertise. Headquartered in Delhi, Holisol has a workforce of +250 supply chain enthusiasts who are continuously building value through leadership, innovation and relationships.

For more information please visit www.holisollogistics.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943239/Holisol_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.