Sanofi to cut up to 1,680 jobs in Europe

Sanofi is working on two candidates to prevent COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus that has killed more than 489,000 globally - one with GlaxoSmithKline and another with U.S. Translate Bio . During a visit by President Emmanuel Macron last week, Sanofi announced it would invest 610 million euros at two French sites to turn them into a hub dedicated to research, development and production of vaccines.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:15 IST
Sanofi will axe up to 1,680 jobs in Europe to cut costs and boost profits, the French drugmaker said on Friday, confirming what two sources familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters. A spokesman for Sanofi, which employs more than 100,000 people worldwide, said the cuts mainly affecting blue-collar workers would be carried out over three years.

The plan is part of a broader strategy outlined in December by Chief Executive Paul Hudson, which includes a cost savings target of 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) by 2022. Reuters reported on Thursday that Sanofi was considering cutting hundreds of jobs and would hold talks with staff representatives on Friday and June 29.

A source said around 1,000 job positions would go in France, where Sanofi has about 25,000 staff. According to an internal document seen by Reuters, Sanofi will focus on improving efficiency by increasing digitalisation and IT outsourcing.

None of Sanofi's plants will close, a source familiar with its thinking said, but activity at some research centres will cease after the company decided last year to end diabetes and cardiovascular research, two areas where it has lost ground. The group has been bulking up, meanwhile, in areas where it believes it can secure leading positions, including in the lucrative field of cancer drugs.

It announced a deal last year to buy U.S. biotechnology firm Synthorx for about $2.5 billion. Vaccines are also a priority. Sanofi is working on two candidates to prevent COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus that has killed more than 489,000 globally - one with GlaxoSmithKline and another with U.S. Translate Bio .

During a visit by President Emmanuel Macron last week, Sanofi announced it would invest 610 million euros at two French sites to turn them into a hub dedicated to research, development and production of vaccines. Some 200 new jobs are expected to be created at one of the locations. "Today's news is hard to digest," Thierry Bodin, an official with the hardline CGT union said. "The visit of Macron last week now appears very cynical, as we see a government comfortable with letting the management break up Sanofi with this plan."

