Adani Transmission had won this project through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. "Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) has signed a share purchase agreement and completed the acquisition of the SPV, Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Private Ltd (KVTPL), incorporated by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL)," a regulatory filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:29 IST
Adani Transmission inks pact to execute Kharghar Vikhroli transmission project

Adani Transmission on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company for execution of the Kharghar Vikhroli transmission project. Adani Transmission had won this project through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

"Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) has signed a share purchase agreement and completed the acquisition of the SPV, Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Private Ltd (KVTPL), incorporated by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL)," a regulatory filing said. ATL after winning this project had received the letter of intent (LoI) in December 2019. ATL will build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project in the state of Maharashtra for a period of 35 years. The project Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Private Limited comprises approximately 34 km of 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines along with 1,500 MVA 400kV GIS Substation at Vikhroli in Mumbai. This project is critical to the city of Mumbai as the existing capacity of transmission corridor is not sufficient to carry further power into the city. This project would enable additional power to be brought into Mumbai and would thus help in meeting the future demand of the city.

With this project, the cumulative transmission network of ATL will reach more than 14,808 circuit kms of transmission line and more than 27,000 MVA transformation capacity, out of which more than 11,576 circuit kms and more than 18,330 MVA are under steady state operation. ATL also operates an integrated GTD (generation, transmission and distribution) business serving more than 3 million customers in Mumbai. Anil Sardana, MD and CEO, Adani Transmission, said in the statement, “With the signing of the share purchase agreement for Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Private Limited for execution of transmission project in the state of Maharashtra, ATL's position as the largest private sector transmission company operating in India is consolidated further." The win also takes the company closer to its target of setting up 20,000 circuit kms of transmission lines by 2022, he added.

