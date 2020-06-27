Left Menu
Development News Edition

We're well positioned to tide over pandemic: Infosys chief

"Our robust balance-sheet, steady growth momentum, digital systems for our people, and our executive team, unified in their focus on strategy execution, are advantages that are clearly working for us," he said. He said the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9.5 per share for fiscal 2020 while the overall revenue grew 9.8 per cent in constant currency terms.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 18:15 IST
We're well positioned to tide over pandemic: Infosys chief

Allaying fears of investors, Bengaluru-based tech giant Infosys on Saturday said the investments made over the last few years have positioned the company well. Speaking at company's annual general meeting, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said, "Over the last few years, we have made huge investments in making Infosys stronger and more resilient, while bringing agility and speed in everything we do." "The investments have positioned us very well and this is demonstrated in the way we are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

While noting that the extraordinary and unprecedented pandemic impacted every country, business and individual, he exuded confidence that the company would overcome the global crisis by combining the scale, brand and relationships of a large company with the speedy responsiveness and agility of a start-up. "Our robust balance-sheet, steady growth momentum, digital systems for our people, and our executive team, unified in their focus on strategy execution, are advantages that are clearly working for us," he said.

He said the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9.5 per share for fiscal 2020 while the overall revenue grew 9.8 per cent in constant currency terms. He said the total dividend payout for 2019 was Rs 8,120 crore coupled with an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share paid in October 2019.

The company's earnings per share grew by 8.3 per cent in US dollar terms in 2019. During fiscal 2020, the overall revenue grew 9.8 per cent in constant currency terms totalling USD 12.8 billion. With operational rigour and steady focus on expense management, the margins stood at 21.3 per cent," Nilekani said.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Digital media mode to support youth wellbeing during COVID-19: Study

With or without physical separation social-distancing due to COVID-19, youth are using social media to connect and support each other, according to a recent report based on youth making excessive use of media. Three leading researchers have...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 93 in J-K

Two coronavirus-related fatalities were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 93 in the Union Territory, officials said. A 45-year-old woman Batengoo Khanabal area of south Kashmirs Anantnag district passed ...

Mizoram to have FIFA certified football ground soon

Mizoram sports minister Robert Romawia Royte on Saturday said that the state will soon have a FIFA certified football ground at Kolasib town near the Assam border. Royte paid a visit and inspected the ongoing construction of Sports Authorit...

Building made micro containment zone, Guj man approaches HC

An Ahmedabad resident has filed a civil application in Gujarat High Court challenging the local civic corporations decision to declare his housing complex a micro containment zone in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Vishwas Bhamburkar has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020