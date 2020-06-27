R'than govt to provide subsidy on loan to MSMEs: Min

Rajasthan Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Saturday said the state government will provide subsidy to MSMEs on loan up to Rs 10 crore. Apart from availing subsidy, MSMEs will be free from any inspection for three years and will be given acknowledgement certificate as soon as possible, the minister in a statement on International MSMEs Day

He said that MSMEs contribution has been important for the state's growth and is also the second-highest employment generator in the country. Rajasthan's Industries department has achieved a significant milestone of registering memorandum (Udhyog Aadhar) of 1.5 lakhs of MSMEs in FY19-20 in 36 DICs (District Industries Centers) and these units gave employment to 6.17 lakh workers in the last fiscal. Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, MSMEs were hit heavily due to migration of their labourers. In the state over 56,000 such MSMEs have again started their operations and nearly 3 lakhs of labourers are employed back.