Yuvraj Singh and OctaFX Help the Most Vulnerable Fight COVID-19

Two completely different organizations, a charity foundation and an international broker, joined forces in order to help India fight COVID-19 This spring, Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan Foundation and OctaFX launched a mutual relief campaign to provide the much-needed help for the communities around India. In April, OctaFX initiated a charity campaign called "Trade from home, help battle COVID-19".

PTI | Kingstown | Updated: 29-06-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 10:29 IST
KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the communities around the world are faced with one of the most challenging crises brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses focused on providing immediate and direct help for the most vulnerable. Two completely different organizations, a charity foundation and an international broker, joined forces in order to help India fight COVID-19

This spring, Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan Foundation and OctaFX launched a mutual relief campaign to provide the much-needed help for the communities around India. In April, OctaFX initiated a charity campaign called "Trade from home, help battle COVID-19". The idea was to donate 0.2 USD from each lot traded. The results were incredible! In one month, from 23 April to 22 May, OctaFX's overall donation amount reached 82,332.90 USD. The raised money was transferred to various charity organizations across Asia. A portion of the donation was transferred to the YouWeCan Foundation established by a famous cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The non-profit organization helps fight cancer in India by raising awareness of the disease, facilitating early screenings, and helping cancer patients and survivors in many other ways. When the global pandemic hit, Yuvraj Singh decided to use his foundation as a means to help his country cope with the COVID-19 threats. The contribution from OctaFX traders helped the YouWeCan Foundation deliver the much-needed help to Indian communities. As Yuvraj Singh said on his Instagram: "I'd also like to thank the traders of OctaFX for contributing to the COVID-19 relief initiative while trading from home. All the contributions received will be used in order to help poor and needy ones with food, sanitizers, mask, and other necessary materials. Stay safe, stay well!"This fruitful collaboration is an excellent example of how two completely different companies can come together in times of need and provide direct help and support for the most vulnerable. The more businesses follow this example and unite their efforts, the more people can get aid and essential goods they need in this challenging time. About OctaFX OctaFX is a Forex broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to more than two million trading accounts. OctaFX has won more than 20 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN Broker 2020 award from World Finance. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity. It also regularly conducts global and local promotion campaigns with valuable money and product prizes

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195822/OctaFX_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

