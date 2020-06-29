SAP introduces Global Bharat programme to help Indian MSMEs become globally competitive

Tech giant SAP India on Monday announced the launch of the Global Bharat programme to equip micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country with digital technologies, to help them become globally more competitive. The programme, which has been developed in association with Nasscom Foundation, United Nations Development Programme and Pratham InfoTech Foundation, includes three initiatives that focus on enabling greater access to global marketplace, skill development and the use of technology tools to drive business for MSMEs.

Speaking about the programme, SAP Indian Subcontinent President and Managing Director Deb Deep Sengupta said the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on economy and businesses has been felt majorly by MSMEs across the country. "MSMEs are a big contributor to India's GDP (gross domestic product) and provides employment to over 111 million people, and it is imperative to strengthen the sector for the revival of the country's economy. Global Bharat is our endeavour to enable MSMEs to augment business operations and re-access critical processes that overcome inefficiencies and make them globally competitive," he said.

Under the programme, MSMEs in the country will have an open access to digital marketplace SAP Ariba Discovery, where any buyer can post sourcing needs and any of the four million suppliers on Ariba Network can respond with their ability to deliver the goods and services required. Sengupta said MSMEs using the marketplace will not have to pay any fees through December 31, 2020.

Ariba Network is among the largest digital business-to-business (B2B) marketplace with more than USD 3.3 trillion in global commerce flows annually. Nearly 5 lakh buyers and suppliers are connected to Ariba Network in India. In the past 12 months, these companies have exchanged more than 6.45 lakh purchase orders worth over USD 23.2 billion and over 4.3 lakh invoices valued at over USD 155 billion.

SAP India will also provide MSMEs access to its digital skilling initiative 'Code Unnati'. They will have access to 240 courses on digital, financial, soft skills and productivity technologies that will digitally skill the workforce and adapt to the new working environments. The curated courses will be made available through a mobile application for people to access via their android smartphone devices. Under this digital literacy programme, SAP India has already trained over one million youngsters with the help of 1,500 physical training centres.

Also, SAP India is ensuring that it brings affordable and accessible enterprise technology for MSMEs. Through the Bharat ERP initiative, MSMEs can adopt a cloud-based starter pack that will be made available by SAP's partner ecosystem for Rs 3,999 per user per month with accessibility for a maximum of five users per organisation.

This digital transformation will enhance efficiencies for businesses while enabling them to provide better products and services to their customers, Sengupta said. About 80 per cent of SAP's customer base are SMEs, and there has been some impact on account of COVID-19-related disruption, he said.

Sengupta added that as India opens up to a post-COVID-19 business landscape, the company is looking at supporting these businesses with technologies and skills necessary to gain scale and compete in the new environment..