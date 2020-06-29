Left Menu
Cipla, Boehringer Ingelheim join hands to co-market 3 oral anti-diabetic drugs in India

The companies have entered into a partnership for co-marketing three new oral anti-diabetics drugs --- Oboravo (Empagliflozin), Oboravo Met (Empagliflozin+Metformin) and Tiptengio (Empagliflozin+Linagliptin) in India, Cipla and Boehringer Ingelheim India Pvt Ltd said in a statement. As per the International Diabetes Federation, India is home to 7.7 crore diabetic adults aged between 20-79 years, ranking second behind China, and is poised to reach 13.42 crore patients by 2045, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 15:21 IST
Cipla, Boehringer Ingelheim join hands to co-market 3 oral anti-diabetic drugs in India

Pharma major Cipla and drug firm Boehringer Ingelheim India on Monday announced partnership to co-market three new oral anti-diabetic drugs in the country. The companies have entered into a partnership for co-marketing three new oral anti-diabetics drugs --- Oboravo (Empagliflozin), Oboravo Met (Empagliflozin+Metformin) and Tiptengio (Empagliflozin+Linagliptin) in India, Cipla and Boehringer Ingelheim India Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

As per the International Diabetes Federation, India is home to 7.7 crore diabetic adults aged between 20-79 years, ranking second behind China, and is poised to reach 13.42 crore patients by 2045, it added. "Diabetes continues to be a focus area for Cipla and with a strategic partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim coupled with our strong brand building, patient access and reach capabilities, we will be at the forefront of providing holistic diabetes care," Cipla India Business Executive VP & CEO Nikhil Chopra said.

In a similar vein, Boehringer Ingelheim India MD Sharad Tyagi said: "As a dedicated organization to the field of diabetes, we aim to provide wider access and innovative solutions to the medical fraternity and patients with one of the most comprehensive diabetes portfolios in the country". Oboravo is approved for glucose-control in patients with type-2 diabetes. It is also approved for reducing the risk of cardiovascular death, in patients with type-2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease, it added.

While Oboravo Met can be given to newly diagnosed patients of type-2 diabetes who have higher baseline HbA1c levels, Tiptengio is the world's first approved combination of an SGLT-2 inhibitor and DPP4 inhibitor, the statement said.   Shares of Cipla Ltd were trading at Rs 644.20 per unit on the BSE, up 1.50 per cent over previous close..

