PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:20 IST
Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez Release "Past Life" Remix - Listen Now

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)The much-awaited trap-infused-pop track “Past Life” by Trevor Daniel, featuring Selena Gomez, releases today. This piece which is equally heartbreaking and heart-warming has been produced by Finneas and originally appeared on Trevor’s debut studio album, Nicotine (Alamo/Interscope Records). The lyrics explore letting go of the past, taking care of yourself, and promising to be better to others in your life - all while accepting that your past journeys have made you the person you are. It was teased earlier this week but fans caught on sooner proving no match for the stealthy pop duo. Selena Gomez adds her patent charm to the mesmerising lyrics. After her album Rare, fans were delighted to receive another present from the singer this year. The singers spoke about the song personally resonating with her and during a conversation with Trevor. Trevor Daniel expressed his love for Selena Gomez’s take on the song. He also thanked her for how the remix turned out. Selena Gomez mentioned, “The lyrics were Like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have”. Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez also recorded a lyrics video for the track that takes form of an Instagram Live session - with lyrics coming up as comments of the video. About Trevor Daniel Daniel reached the top on the ‘US Viral 50’ with the project’s final single, Falling­- a track that had already seen sublime success on multiple platforms worldwide. Moreover, this is not Trevor Daniel’s first musical tryst with another artist. He has previously worked with pop sensation Blackbear and R&B darling Summer Walker. Now at the helm of a debut major release, Nicotine (Alamo/InterScope Records), the young artist is seeking to solidify his position as a Mainstay music maker. Today, Daniel’s following continues to grow rapidly. Their YouTube channel has just topped 192+ million views combined with their RTD Sound Cloud Plays, the numbers are quickly approaching 96M+ plays. Spotify alone tracked 19+Million listeners and TIKTOK created a hype for Trevor with 965K followers. He has frequently trended around the world on Twitter, and has over 24K followers. He also regulars on Facebook and has a series of exciting posts with 21K Followers. Lastly, his active Instagram presence has resulted in thousands of fans globally and they keep increasing by the minute. Listen to song in full now. www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3QWmEeKO0w For more information on Trevor Daniel, please visit iamtrevordaniel.com. Image: Trevor & Selena Video: Trevor Daniel, Selena Gomez - Past Life [Lyrics] PWRPWR

