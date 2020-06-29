Govt to launch PMKVY-III with focus on industry 4.0: Minister

Left Menu
The government has approved the third phase of skill development scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), with an increased focus on digital technology and industry 4.0, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Monday. "You will be happy to know that the second part (phase) of PMKVY is ending and the government has approved part three (of the scheme) prepared by us," Pandey said.

The government has approved the third phase of skill development scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), with an increased focus on digital technology and industry 4.0, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Monday.  Addressing a webinar organised by Assocham, the minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said as the second phase of the implementation of PMKVY is nearing completion, the third phase of the scheme has received the Centre's nod, paving the way for its launch.  "You will be happy to know that the second part (phase) of PMKVY is ending and the government has approved part three (of the scheme) prepared by us," Pandey said.  The government launched the PMKVY scheme in 2015 and revamped it in 2016 to impart skills to one crore persons by 2020. The revamped scheme, called PMKVY 2.0, moved to a grant-based model where the training and assessment cost would be directly reimbursed to training providers and assessment bodies in accordance with common norms.

The minister also highlighted the need to focus on employment in the current scenario and strengthening district skill committees.  He informed that the government plans to further simplify apprenticeship so that industries do not hesitate in absorbing their apprentices and they do so enthusiastically. The minister also said that his ministry was compiling data of skilled persons across the country which would be made available at a single click.

