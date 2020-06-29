Essar Shipping Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 1,539 cr

Essar Shipping on Monday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 1,538.82 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had reported a total comprehensive net loss of Rs 3,581.19 crore for the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income from operations on a consolidated basis for the quarter stood at Rs 319.57 crore. The company's expenses during the quarter under review were Rs 380 crore as against Rs 434 crore in the year-ago period.