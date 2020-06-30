Guar gum futures gain on positive demand

Guar gum prices on Tuesday gained Rs 21 to Rs 5,363 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for July delivery traded higher 0.39 per cent, or Rs 21, to Rs 5,363 per five quintal with an open interest of 22,900 lots.

Likewise, the contracts for delivery in August rose by Rs 14, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 5,408 per five quintal as open interest stood at 21,445 lots. Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.