Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wirecard's former boss faces criminal complaint in Austria

The Vienna prosecutors' office confirmed on Tuesday that it received the claim, which was first reported by Austrian newspaper Der Standard. The lawyer, Joerg Zarbl, told Reuters on Tuesday that Braun took out a 120 million euro ($135 million) loan to buy at least 2.5 million Wirecard shares via a holding company in May after a critical audit by KPMG sent its shares crashing in late April.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:05 IST
Wirecard's former boss faces criminal complaint in Austria

An Austrian lawyer has filed a criminal complaint against Wirecard's former Chief Executive Markus Braun and Chief Operating Officer Jan Marsalek at a court in Vienna, accusing them of market manipulation and serious fraud. The Vienna prosecutors' office confirmed on Tuesday that it received the claim, which was first reported by Austrian newspaper Der Standard.

The lawyer, Joerg Zarbl, told Reuters on Tuesday that Braun took out a 120 million euro ($135 million) loan to buy at least 2.5 million Wirecard shares via a holding company in May after a critical audit by KPMG sent its shares crashing in late April. Braun's stock buys helped Wirecard's shares recover, Zarbl said. He wants prosecutors to investigate whether Braun's intention was to send positive signals to the market. "There is a suspicion of market manipulation here."

Wirecard was once one of the hottest fintech firms in Europe with a market value of $28 billion at its peak. It filed for insolvency on Thursday owing creditors nearly $4 billion. Its auditor EY said a massive hole in its accounts was the result of an elaborate and sophisticated global fraud. German prosecutors are already investigating possible criminal offences in connection with the payments firm, as is the Philippine's anti-money laundering agency.

Braun was released on bail after being arrested in Munich last week. His lawyer was not immediately available for comment. Marsalek is missing. His law firm declined to comment. Wirecard hired KPMG to conduct an independent audit after critical media reports about the financial technology company. KPMG said it was unable to verify 1 billion euros in cash balances and questioned Wirecard's acquisition accounting.

The Vienna prosecutors' office is now checking whether it is the right jurisdiction to receive the claim against the German company, a spokesman said. Zarbl said he filed the claim in Austria as Braun and Marsalek were Austrians and his clients had bought Wirecard shares via Austrian banks. ($1 = 0.8921 euros)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk bagged two awards at CogX 2020

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk bagged two awards under categories 1 Best Innovation for Covid-19 Society and 2 Peoples Choice Covid-19 Overall Winner, at the recently held CogX 2020, which is a prestigious Global Leadership Summit and Fe...

Abhishek, Kareena on 20 yrs of Bollywood debut: Thank you fans, family for continued support

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday reflected on their two-decade long Bollywood career, saying they are grateful towards fans for their love and support since their debut Refugee. Directed by JP Dutta, the romance d...

Debris removal underway at Assam gas well site

Efforts to remove debris and douse the blaze at the damaged OIL gas well in Assams Tinsukia district resumed with improvement in weather on Tuesday, after remaining suspended for three days due to rising floodwater at the site. Oil India Li...

Soccer-Campbell leaves Southend by mutual consent after League One relegation

Southend United manager Sol Campbell and his backroom staff have left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday after their relegation to League Two fourth-tier. Campbell, 45, took over as Southend manager in October last year but won only four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020