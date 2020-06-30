Kalpataru bags orders worth Rs 956 cr

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Tuesday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 956 crore. KPTL received orders from India, Africa and Middle East in T&D business, the company said in a regulatory filing.

KPTL’s international subsidiary has secured new T&D (Transmission & Distribution) projects in Europe. "We are delighted with the new order wins especially in the face of challenging market conditions. These new order wins help us to consolidate our leadership position in the T&D market in India and Africa.

"We are very pleased with the way our international subsidiary (Linjemontage) continues to gain market traction in the European T&D market," KPTL MD and CEO Manish Mohnot said..