Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 97 confirmed cases in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

"Most cases have been detected among flight passengers arriving here from Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata," he said. Recently, a girl who flew back from Chennai after getting treatment for some other disease tested positive for coronavirus, the nodal officer said, adding seven of her family members contracted the infection from her.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:20 IST
Coronavirus: 97 confirmed cases in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands has recently seen a spurt in cornavirus cases with the infection tally mounting to 97 on Tuesday, a health official said. The archipelago had managed well the first wave of infections triggered by the arrival of nine returnees from Tablighi Jamaat's event in Delhi mid-March, with all 33 COVID-19 positive persons getting cured and returning home by May 10. Rigorous lockdown restrictions helped the islands stay coronavirus-free before the infection knocked the doors of the islands on June 10, when two persons, who flew back home from outside tested positive. Since then there has been a steady spike in coronavirus cases with flights landing here from different destinations. A total of 97 confirmed cases have been reported so far in the Union territory, out of which 45 have been cured, leaving it with 52 active cases, Director of health service of Andaman and Nicobar and nodal officer for coronavirus Avijeet Roy told PTI. "Most cases have been detected among flight passengers arriving here from Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata," he said.

Recently, a girl who flew back from Chennai after getting treatment for some other disease tested positive for coronavirus, the nodal officer said, adding seven of her family members contracted the infection from her. There are 18 Army jawans among those found infected and they are undergoing treatment, Roy said. According to sources, 104 Army jawans had gone to Nashik in Maharashtra for training and returned back here on June 20 by a special plane, and 18 among them tested positive for the highly contagious disease. They are residents of localities like Bathubastu Naushad colony and Broksbad. Some of their kin got infected after coming into their contact. Roy said the local ICMR laboratory is testing over 400 samples daily.

Concerned over the rapid spread of the virus here, former MP Vishupad Rai urged the Union government to cut down the frequency of flights to the islands. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands had managed well the initial spell of the contagion when nine persons, who had returned from Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin in the national capital, were found to have contracted the disease in late March.

They were immediately segregated and taken to hospitals from the airport itself. A male passenger flying back home from Chennai on June 7 later tested positive, while a woman, wife of a defence staff posted here, returning from Delhi on the same date was subsequently found positive. She had got stuck in the national capital during lockdown and flew back to Port Blair on June 7 by an Indigo flight.

The Chennai returnee, a resident of Prathapur colony, subsequently infected some of the family members and also neighbours. Of the 572 islands in Andaman and Nicobar, 37 are inhabited. PTI CORR SNS SRY.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Firms in India downplay Chinese links amid wave of anti-China sentiment

Indian startups with Chinese funding and Chinese smartphone makers are actively touting their Indian-ness to users as they seek to address a growing wave of nationalism following a deadly border clash between the two countries earlier this ...

India's Chinese app ban seen jolting ByteDance's India plans, angers some TikTok users

An Indian ban on dozens of Chinese apps following a border clash between the two nations has possibly derailed a 1 billion India expansion plan of Chinas ByteDance, while also sparking an uproar from users of its popular TikTok video app. T...

Putin urges Russians to vote for changes that could extend his rule

Vladimir Putin made a last-ditch appeal to Russians on Tuesday to vote for constitutional changes that would allow him to run again for president twice, potentially extending his rule until 2036.Putin spoke at the scene of a series of blood...

Russia confirms record high temperature in Siberian town

Russias state weather authority said on Tuesday a remote town in northeastern Siberia had registered a record high temperature of 38 decrees Celsius 100.4 Fahrenheit during a heat wave that has alarmed climate scientists. The reading was fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020