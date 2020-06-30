Left Menu
Lockdown: JK govt has brought back 1.75 lakh stranded residents from other states, UTs

They were brought to Jammu and Kashmir by special trains and buses amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and standard operating procedures. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far received 69 special trains at the Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and union territories.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:08 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration till date has brought back around 1,75,166 residents of the union territory who were stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, as per official data. They were brought to Jammu and Kashmir by special trains and buses amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and standard operating procedures.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far received 69 special trains at the Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and union territories. About 56,143 passengers were on these trains, the data stated. Till date, about 1,19,023 persons returned by buses and they entered to the Union Territory through Lakhanpur, it said, mentioning that of them 657 had returned from abroad. From June 29 to June 30 morning, about 1,620 people entered through Lakhanpur, while 818 people reached Jammu by special trains, the data said. So far, 48 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 40,447 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, it said.

