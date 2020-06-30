Left Menu
Mahindra pre-owned retail arm launches 34 new stores

Mahindra group's pre-owned car retail arm Mahindra First Choice Wheels on Tuesday announced the launch of 34 new retail stores in a single day mainly in small cities and towns across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttrakhand, Pondicherry, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:06 IST
Mahindra group's pre-owned car retail arm Mahindra First Choice Wheels on Tuesday announced the launch of 34 new retail stores in a single day mainly in small cities and towns across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttrakhand, Pondicherry, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The new stores will offer all the facilities and services that the First Choice Wheels' brand represents including used-car sales, 118-point inspection to quote and buy the actual car value for a consumer looking to sell their car, warranty on Mahindra- certified used cars, easy finance and hassle-free RTO transfer, the company said in a release.

The cities that will simultaneously have new pre-owned car retail stores include Roorkee, Nashik, Pondicherry, Trichy, Dehradun, Mau, Agra, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Aurangabad, Ghaziabad and Ahmedabad. "The company takes great pride in announcing the launch of 34 stores across India in a single day. Despite the current testing environment, the fact that we are launching these new stores reflects the buoyed sentiment of the consumers and the trust used car dealers community have shown in the brand," said Ashutosh Pandey, CEO and MD, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd.

While metros are grappling with ever-increasing COVID-19 cases and extended lockdowns, tier II/III cities are comparatively better placed and are slowly getting the economy back on its feet, the company said. Moreover, given the current environment, people across the country are prioritising their health and safety and willing to invest in a pre-owned car. Also, attractive finance offers and less disposable income is resulting in a surge in the demand for used or pre-owned cars vis-a-vis new cars among buyers, it said. PTI IAS MR MR

