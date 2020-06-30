Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rlys to expand Mumbai local services but not for general passengers

The Railways will expand its suburban services in Mumbai from Wednesday and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones, Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:58 IST
Rlys to expand Mumbai local services but not for general passengers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Railways will expand its suburban services in Mumbai from Wednesday and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones, Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. The trains will, however, only carry essential services personnel identified by the Maharashtra government.

Local trains, the lifeline of the country's financial capital, were suspended on March 23 as national lockdown to contain coronavirus came into force. Railways to expand to 350 local trains in Mumbai from tomorrow. As identified by State govt., essential staff incl.

employees of Centre, IT, GST, Customs, Postal, Nationalised Banks, MBPT (Mumbai Port Trust), Judiciary, Defence & Raj Bhavan allowed. No services yet for general passengers," Goyal tweeted. Both the railway zones that cater to Mumbai had resumed their select suburban services for essential staff from June 15.

In the Mumbai Division of Central Railways, presently 200 trains are being run and 150 will be added from Wednesday, taking the total to 350. Western Railways is presently running 202 services and 148 will be added from Wednesday. These trains will halt at major stations (where fast locals halt). On the harbour line too the trains will halt at major stations only.

In normal times, the CR and WR ran more than 3,000 services in Mumbai daily, carrying around 70 lakh passengers. After receiving a letter from Ministry of Home Affairs about allowing Central government department staff and bank employees to travel on suburban locals on June 27, the railway authorities had a meeting with state officials on Monday.

As of Tuesday, the CR was operating 200 suburban services -- 130 on the main line between CSMT-Karjat/ Kasara and 70 on the Harbour line between CSMT-Panvel. "The number of services may be modified as per the requirement to ensure social distancing norms," a joint release of CR and WR said.

Western Railway on Monday added 40 suburban services, taking the total number to 202. The railway release also made it clear that suburban services will not be for general public.

"The state government has been urged to ensure all those allowed to travel are allowed only after ensuring that they are medically fit and do not come from a containment zone," the release stated. To ensure social distancing, every train will carry only 700 passengers against the capacity of 1,200.

"Entry will be given at stations strictly through ID cards of essential staff, as identified by the State Government. Later on, the staff will be issued QR based E- passes which will also bear colour coding to enable swifter ticket checking," the railway release stated.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Roma reach agreement to extend Mkhitaryan loan from Arsenal

AS Roma have reached a preliminary agreement to extend midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryans loan deal from Arsenal until the end of next season, the Serie A club said on Tuesday. Mkhitaryan, 31, joined the Italians at the start of the season afte...

Adidas human resources head steps down after race row

The head of human resources at Adidas has stepped down after a group of employees called for an investigation over her handling of racism at the company, which she had described last year as noise only discussed in America.The German sports...

Sahel summit agrees need to intensify campaign against jihadists

International and regional powers agreed at talks on Tuesday to intensify a military campaign against Islamist militants in the West African Sahel region, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying victory over the jihadists was within gr...

Biden slams Trump over handling of Russian bounty intelligence

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized President Donald Trumps handling of a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan, saying his actions were a dereliction of duty. The Wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020