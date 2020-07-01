Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lee Man-hee writes a letter regarding Shincheonji members' plasma donation

Chairman Lee Man-hee of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji), sent a message to thank the Shincheonji members in Daegu who decided to donate their plasma needed in developing COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 13:13 IST
Lee Man-hee writes a letter regarding Shincheonji members' plasma donation
Chairman Lee Man-hee. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/Digpu): Chairman Lee Man-hee of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji), sent a message to thank the Shincheonji members in Daegu who decided to donate their plasma needed in developing COVID-19 vaccine. Shincheonji stated on the 29th that Chairman Lee sent a one-page letter on June 27 to thank the members. Through the letter titled, "To the beloved members of Daegu Church," Chairman Lee said, "I was delighted upon hearing the news of your intent to actively participate in donating plasma (blood) for the development of the vaccine for the cure of COVID-19. I believe that you are the ones who received the blood of Jesus."

He added, "I am very thankful to the government, which took charge of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and providing treatment for it. This is not something our church could resolve," and, "I know that you [Shincheonji members in Daegu] have gathered your hearts in our collective wish to free all the people of the world from the pains of this disease." Chairman also stated through this message, "This is the work that needs to be done as citizens of this country and as true believers. It is keeping the command of Jesus of loving your neighbour as yourself (Mt 22:39), and I am thankful that you have gathered your hearts for this good work and in making this decision that is like the light," and, "Let us all pray in the name of Jesus to exterminate COVID19."

According to a statement released by the Korea Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention on the 23rd, Shincheonji Church in Daegu and Green Cross came to an agreement for the members' plasma donation after discussion. There were 6,901 confirmed cases in Daegu at that point, with Shincheonji members accounting for 61.8 per cent with 4,265 people who were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. They were tested in the early days of the pandemic, and most of them have fully recovered since then. While it has been difficult to find plasma donors, Shincheonji members' mass plasma donation can speed up the COVID-19 vaccine development process.

Shincheonji members had been facing public criticism that they caused mass COVID-19 infection in the beginning when the virus started to spread. Shincheonji explained, "It seems that Chairman wants to thank the government for treating our members, while also thanking Daegu Church for volunteering to repay the government's effort with plasma donation." This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 treatment: Dr Reddy's partners with Fujifilm, GRA for favipiravir

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday announced partnership with Tokyo-based Fujifilm Corporation and Dubai-based Global Response Aid for the development, manufacture and sales of Avigan Tablets favipiravir, a potential treatment of COVID-19....

Complete lockdown in Tripura on July 5: CM

The Tripura government has announced a 24-hour complete lockdown on Sunday to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a Facebook post late Tuesday night said the lockdown, inspired by the Janata curfe...

China shares rally to four-month high on rate cuts, recovery hopes

Chinas benchmark index closed at its highest level in nearly four months on Wednesday, as the central banks move on rate cuts and the countrys improved June factory data continued to fuel hopes for a quicker economic recovery. At the close...

Scientists identify best material for making homemade masks to prevent COVID-19 spread

Scientists have experimented with non-medical grade masks, and found that well-fitted ones made from stitching two layers of quilting cotton fabric are the most effective in stopping the spread of cough and sneeze droplets, whereas bandana-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020