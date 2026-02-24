Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Explosion in Mykolaiv injures seven Ukrainian police officers, police chief says

An explosion ‌in Ukraine's ​southern city of Mykolaiv injured seven police officers on Monday, two of them ‌seriously, the head of the national police said, marking the second attack involving police in three days. Ivan Vyhivskyi said ‌the officers had parked their cars in anticipation of ‌a shift change when the explosion occurred.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 02:29 IST
"The ⁠day ​before yesterday, ⁠a terrorist attack against police officers took place in Lviv," Vyhivskyi ⁠wrote on Facebook, referring to the city in western Ukraine near ​the Polish border. "This is not a coincidence. The ⁠enemy is deliberately trying to kill Ukrainian police officers who defend ⁠people ​and the state every day."

Later on Monday, police in the southeastern city Dnipro reported an explosion at ⁠a city police station, which smashed windows and damaged furnishings inside. ⁠No ⁠injuries were reported and police made no comment on what might have caused the explosion.

