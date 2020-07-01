Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya takes over as IOC Chairman

"A chemical engineer from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, Vaidya has over 34 years of extensive experience in refining and petrochemicals operations," the statement said. He has had a decade-long association with India's largest cracker plant -- the Panipat Naphtha Cracker Complex.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:38 IST
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya takes over as IOC Chairman

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya on Wednesday took over as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), nation's biggest oil firm. He succeeds Sanjiv Singh, who superannuated on June 30.

IOC in a statement said Vaidya will also be the chairman of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, a stand-alone refining subsidiary of IOC, and Indian Oiltanking Ltd, a joint venture providing terminalling services. He will also take over as the head of Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd and also be a director on the board of Petronet LNG Ltd.

Prior to his elevation, Vaidya was the director (refineries) on the IOC board, since October 2019. "A chemical engineer from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, Vaidya has over 34 years of extensive experience in refining and petrochemicals operations," the statement said.

He has had a decade-long association with India's largest cracker plant -- the Panipat Naphtha Cracker Complex. "He is among the select technocrats in the Indian oil & gas industry who are proficient in all facets of refinery-petrochemicals integration, desirable for the sustainability of the oil and gas industry in the long-term," it said.

During his tenure as director (refineries) and earlier as executive director (refinery operations) at IOC, Vaidya presided over several refinery expansion and petrochemical projects. He also steered the timely roll-out of BS-VI grade auto fuels across the country, commenced supply of IMO-compliant bunker fuel (0.5 per cent sulphur), and a special winter-grade diesel for the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas.

Also, the company's green energy offerings were expanded with projects related to biofuels and 2G/3G ethanol-blended fuels at its refineries..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Man set free after spending 21 years on death row in Pakistan

A Pakistani man, who spent 21 years on death row for a criminal offense he was convicted of committing when he was a juvenile, has been released, a non-profit human rights group said on Wednesday. Muhammad Iqbal was 17 years old in 1998 whe...

Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to families of deceased in Nevyeli explosion

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to families of those who lost their lives in a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Plant. Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 have been announced for...

UK India Business Council Announces the Appointment of Jayant Krishna as Group CEO

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirThe UK India Business Council is pleased to announce that Jayant Krishna has accepted the invitation of the Board to become its new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective from 3rd August. Jayant brings a we...

lndra Mani Pandey appointed as India's Permanent Representative to UN, Geneva

lndra Mani Pandey, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1990 batch, has been appointed as the next AmbassadorPermanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Geneva. Pandey is currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020