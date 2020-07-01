Left Menu
Development News Edition

ShareChat, other homegrown apps log strong growth after ban on Chinese apps

Homegrown apps like ShareChat, Roposo and Chingari have seen a significant growth in downloads and user signups on their platforms after the government banned 59 Chinese apps earlier this week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:52 IST
ShareChat, other homegrown apps log strong growth after ban on Chinese apps

Homegrown apps like ShareChat, Roposo and Chingari have seen a significant growth in downloads and user signups on their platforms after the government banned 59 Chinese apps earlier this week. ShareChat, India's largest regional language social media platform, said it has witnessed an "exponential growth" in the last two days. The platform claimed to have recorded 5 lakh downloads on an hourly basis, and over 15 million downloads since the ban was announced on Monday evening.

"We are excited to see the way people are exploring ShareChat for the endless possibilities it offers to the people and making it the preferred Indian social media platform...enabling us to emerge as the leader in the Indian social media landscape. We are confident that this sets up the foundation of another success for ShareChat," ShareChat COO and co-founder Farid Ahsan told PTI. The company said it has already seen more than one lakh posts supporting the government move towards banning Chinese applications. The posts were liked by over one million users, with over half a million shares on WhatsApp.

ShareChat has over 150 million registered users and 60 million monthly active users across 15 Indian languages. Another homegrown app, Roposo - which describes itself as a 'Made in India' short video app with over 65 million downloads - said many TikTok users, including influencers have moved to its platform following the ban.

TikTok, a short video sharing app by Chinese firm ByteDance which had 200 million users in India, was among the 59 apps that have been blocked. On Tuesday, the app was taken down from Google and Apple app stores, and even its India website has been taken down. Another ByteDance app, Helo has also been banned by the government. Roposo said TikTok users, including influencers with huge fan followings have started switching to its platform in large numbers after the ban. Influencers who have switched to Roposo include Prem Vats and Noor Afshan who had fan followings of 9.5 million and 9 million, respectively on TikTok, it noted.

InMobi Group-led Roposo is available in 12 Indian languages and has more than 14 million video creators and 80 million videos are created monthly, it said. "Our mission is to provide Indians with the largest talent platform that is truly Indian. We have built Roposo as a clean and ethical platform. The unique idea of channels in Roposo provides every talented Indian with an opportunity to grow rapidly," Roposo co-founder Mayank Bhangadia said.

Boxengage.com, which was launched during the lockdown, said it has seen a 10X surge in active-user mark within 24 hours after the ban to over one lakh. The platform allows video sharing and offers digital experiences and services.  In order to address privacy concerns, Boxengage.com is currently operating a website only, and would shortly launch its mobile app, it added.  Industry executives believe the government's move to ban these Chinese apps presents an opportunity for homegrown companies to woo millions of young users and brands onto their platforms. This would also provide developers of these apps the unique opportunity to mirror the success that global tech giants have enjoyed in India over the past few years, they said.

Chingari - which is being touted as a rival to TikTok - has seen manifold growth in usage in the past few weeks. It has crossed more than 2.5 million downloads from 5,50,000 downloads in about 10 days. Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Chinagri app said the step taken by the government was good and welcomed TikTok users to come and try its app saying it is "100 per cent India grown app, and made for the passionate Indians".

Naveen Mishra, senior research director at Gartner, said with the ban of TikTok, 200 million Indian consumers are evaluating alternates. "This ban creates immediate opportunities for Indian developers to create a similar robust platform. There are a bunch of early stage similar Indian products, which will be aggressively tested by Indian consumers now. Accelerated product evolution based on local customer feedback is key to be successful in this new scenario," he said.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Man set free after spending 21 years on death row in Pakistan

A Pakistani man, who spent 21 years on death row for a criminal offense he was convicted of committing when he was a juvenile, has been released, a non-profit human rights group said on Wednesday. Muhammad Iqbal was 17 years old in 1998 whe...

Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to families of deceased in Nevyeli explosion

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to families of those who lost their lives in a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Plant. Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 have been announced for...

UK India Business Council Announces the Appointment of Jayant Krishna as Group CEO

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirThe UK India Business Council is pleased to announce that Jayant Krishna has accepted the invitation of the Board to become its new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective from 3rd August. Jayant brings a we...

lndra Mani Pandey appointed as India's Permanent Representative to UN, Geneva

lndra Mani Pandey, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1990 batch, has been appointed as the next AmbassadorPermanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Geneva. Pandey is currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020