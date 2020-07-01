Massil Technologies Becomes a WSO2 Certified Integration Partner in India and the Middle East

WSO2 and Massil Technologies will deliver integration services using WSO2 technology - WSO2 API Manager, WSO2 Enterprise Integrator, and WSO2 Identity Server - to their customer base Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) Massil Technologies, an integration service provider, announced today that they’re a WSO2 Certified Integration Partner. Through this strategic partnership, WSO2, the world’s leading open source integration vendor, and Massil Technologies will deliver API-driven integration solutions to large, complex enterprise business problems. This will simplify customer experiences in India and the Middle East by delivering the true benefits of digital transformation to enterprises in these regions. Massil Technologies has extensive experience implementing and supporting WSO2 technologies across a range of organizations across India and the Middle East. Massil Technologies supports customers with their API management, integration, identity and access management (IAM) needs, helping them to architect solutions tailored to their requirements. By leveraging WSO2 technology, Massil Technologies will be able to build end-to-end integration solutions that can be deployed on-premises, hybrid, and in the cloud.

WSO2 technology has been recognized by independent analyst firms. Most recently, WSO2 Identity Server was named a market champion, technology leader, and overall leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts’ API Management and Security Leadership Compass 2019. Speaking about the partnership, Satish Kumar Perna, Founder and Managing Partner of Massil Technologies said, “We offer our customers WSO2 open source enterprise products, helping them to meet their targets at a cost acceptable to them while accelerating their time-to-market. WSO2 is consistent with our strategy and its inclusion in our portfolio opens great opportunities for our customers to realize their digital transformation objectives.” Commenting on the partnership, Shevan Goonetillake, President - Integration Business at WSO2 stated, “We’re pleased that Massil Technologies has become a WSO2 Certified Integration Partner, enabling us to reach a greater number of enterprises in India and the Middle East. Our partner network continues to play a pivotal role in our business growth across regions, particularly the Asia Pacific region. At a time of significant disruptions to the global business environment, WSO2’s open source, API-first technology helps to deliver low-risk integration projects with speed, flexibility, and lower costs.” About Massil Technologies Massil Technologies is a leading Technology Services company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Founded in 2016, the company develops IT solutions for leading companies in India, Middle East, Australia and North America. Massil Technologies solutions are based on enterprise open source products.

Visit www.massiltechnologies.com for more details. About WSO2 Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open source, API-first, and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly build digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 600 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute over 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies.

Visit wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter. PWR PWR.