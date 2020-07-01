Left Menu
German 10-year yields hit one-week high; Portugal sale receives record demand

At the same time, we would warn that the sentiment numbers are overstating the underlying trend," he said. "What looks more like a v-shaped (recovery) in sentiment may not turn out as strongly in the real economic data." Germany's 10-year yield rose to a one-week high, up 5 basis points on the day to -0.41%, after hitting one-month lows in recent sessions when focus was on rising coronavirus cases. Italy's 10-year yield was up 3 bps to 1.36% after hitting its lowest since March on Tuesday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:36 IST
Germany's 10-year yield rose to a one-week high on Wednesday, with data releases supporting optimism as economies emerge from lockdown, while Portugal received record demand for a 15-year bond sale. Markets have been balancing risk aversion from rising coronavirus cases with optimism over the bounce-back in economic data in the past few sessions.

German retail sales rose in May by 13.9% compared to a Reuters forecast of 3.9%, reflecting a rebound in private consumption as Germany lifted its coronavirus lockdown. The number of people out of work in Germany rose far less than expected in June, while the euro zone's manufacturing sector contracted at a much slower pace than an earlier "flash" estimate showed, adding to signs of recovery.

Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at Commerzbank, said he struggled to see German 10-year yields falling below -0.50%, the level they approached going into last weekend, noting the lifting of European lockdowns. "For Europe... the data is looking fairly okay. At the same time, we would warn that the sentiment numbers are overstating the underlying trend," he said.

"What looks more like a v-shaped (recovery) in sentiment may not turn out as strongly in the real economic data." Germany's 10-year yield rose to a one-week high, up 5 basis points on the day to -0.41%, after hitting one-month lows in recent sessions when the focus was on rising coronavirus cases.

Italy's 10-year yield was up 3 bps to 1.36% after hitting its lowest since March on Tuesday. Analysts said the recent rise in safe-haven yields are likely more flow-driven, with Commerzbank citing waning month-end support from index-tracking funds.

An outage at German electronic trading platform Xetra that affected some bond futures would have also made trading more challenging on Wednesday, said Mizuho strategist Peter McCallum. U.S. data is also in focus with employment figures due at 1215 GMT and manufacturing activity data at 1400 GMT. Fed meeting minutes are also due.

In the primary market, Portugal received record demand of over 41 billion euros for a 15-year bond it is selling via a syndicate of banks. It will raise 4 billion euros. "The record (order) book is promising because the pricing wasn't too generous in our assessment," said Mizuho's McCallum.

Italy will raise its 2020 budget deficit to around 11.6% from the current 10.4% goal, a senior government official told Reuters on Tuesday, as it will approve a new 20 billion euro spending package in July.

