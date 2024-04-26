Pope will attend G7 summit to discuss AI, Italy says

Pope Francis will attend this year's Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit to discuss the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday. The meeting that draws together the leaders of the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan, is being held in the southern Italian region of Puglia from June 13 to 15.

"It is the first time in history that a pontiff will take part in the workings of a G7," Meloni said in a video message.

