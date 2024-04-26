Pope will attend G7 summit to discuss AI, Italy says
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-04-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 19:58 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Francis will attend this year's Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit to discuss the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday. The meeting that draws together the leaders of the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan, is being held in the southern Italian region of Puglia from June 13 to 15.
"It is the first time in history that a pontiff will take part in the workings of a G7," Meloni said in a video message.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nine people killed as boat capsizes in Mediterranean, Italy coast guard says
Italy plans to invite South American, African countries to June G7 summit
Italy to invite African, South American leaders to G7 summit
Italy government chides Stellantis over Polish-made Alfa Romeo 'Milano'
Italy to invite African, South American leaders to G7 summit