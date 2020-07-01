Left Menu
Development News Edition

M&M shares fall over 2 pc after June sales data

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra dipped over 2 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 55 per cent fall in total sales last month. Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday reported a steep 55 per cent fall in total sales at 19,358 units in June.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:37 IST
M&M shares fall over 2 pc after June sales data

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra dipped over 2 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 55 per cent fall in total sales last month. The stock went lower by 2.18 per cent to close at Rs 499.55 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 3.17 per cent to Rs 494.50.

On the NSE, it fell 2.30 per cent to settle at Rs 498.95.     Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday reported a steep 55 per cent fall in total sales at 19,358 units in June. The company had sold 42,547 vehicles in June last year.

Domestic sales dropped 53 per cent to 18,505 units last month, as against 39,471 units in June 2019. The company registered a 72 per cent decline in exports at 853 units last month as compared to 3,076 units in the year-ago period.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Jessel Carneiro pens three-year extension with Kerala Blasters

Jessel Carneiro has signed a three-year extension with the Indian Super League ISL club Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday. One of the revelations from ISL 2019-20, Jessel was a mainstay at the back for Kerala and provided five assists, made 7...

China seeks detailed info from four American media outlets on their operations in mainland

China has asked four American media organizations to submit details about their operations in the country, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday in what it described as retaliation for US measures against Chinese media outlets. Chinas stat...

Prague train with 500 tourists boosts Croatia tourism hopes

A train carrying about 500 tourists from the Czech Republic and Slovakia arrived to Croatia on Wednesday morning as the country seeks to attract visitors after easing lockdown measures against the coronavirus. The train rolled into the stat...

Business groups say flexibility needed to implement new North American trade deal

U.S., Mexican and Canadian business groups applauded a new North American trade deals entry into force on Wednesday, but said more work and flexibility was needed to overcome challenges including implementation of new labor and automotive r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020