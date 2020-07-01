Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK regulator urges new rules to rein in Google, Facebook

Under the new rules, Facebook could also be ordered to increase its ability to operate with other social media platforms and to let consumers choose whether to receive personalised ads. Google supports “regulation that benefits people, businesses and society," said the company's vice president for UK & Ireland, Ronan Harris.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:59 IST
UK regulator urges new rules to rein in Google, Facebook

British regulators want new rules to foster competition in digital advertising markets and rein in the industry's dominant players, Google and Facebook. The Competition and Markets Authority took aim at the US tech giants in a report Wednesday that recommends the British government take a new regulatory approach to governing big digital platforms making money from online ads.

The authority said it was concerned that the two companies have developed “such unassailable market positions" that rivals can't compete on equal terms, resulting in higher prices for hotels, flights, electronics, insurance and other goods and services that are heavily advertised online. Google and Facebook accounted for about 80 per cent of the 14 billions pounds (USD 17 billion) earned by the UK's digital ad industry last year, the authority said.

After a yearlong review, regulators found that existing laws aren't up to the job of effectively regulating the country's digital ad markets. They're proposing a new “digital markets unit" with powers that would include ordering Google to share its data with rival search engines so they can improve their algorithms and limiting the search giant's ability to secure the default search engine position on mobile phones and browsers. Under the new rules, Facebook could also be ordered to increase its ability to operate with other social media platforms and to let consumers choose whether to receive personalised ads.

Google supports “regulation that benefits people, businesses and society," said the company's vice president for UK & Ireland, Ronan Harris. “We'll continue to work constructively with regulatory authorities and Government on these important areas so that everyone can make the most of the web.” Facebook noted it faced “significant competition" from Google, Apple, Snap, Twitter, Amazon, and newer players like TikTok, and looked forward to “engaging with UK. government bodies on rules that protect consumers.".

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi expresses gratitude to health workers on National Doctors Day

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed gratitude to health workers engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients on the occasion of the National Doctors Day. Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, technicians, sanitation ...

Myanmar sets Nov. 8 for election set to test democratic reforms

Myanmar state media on Wednesday announced Nov. 8 as the date for a parliamentary election set to serve as a test of the countrys first democratic government in half a century.A statement attributed to union election commission chairman Hla...

Jessel Carneiro pens three-year extension with Kerala Blasters

Jessel Carneiro has signed a three-year extension with the Indian Super League ISL club Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday. One of the revelations from ISL 2019-20, Jessel was a mainstay at the back for Kerala and provided five assists, made 7...

China seeks detailed info from four American media outlets on their operations in mainland

China has asked four American media organizations to submit details about their operations in the country, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday in what it described as retaliation for US measures against Chinese media outlets. Chinas stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020