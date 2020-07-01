Udyam Registration Portal developed by MSME becomes operational

Udyam Registration Portal developed by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has become operational from today. The new process of classification and registration of enterprises has started as already declared vide notification dated 26th June 2020. Alongwith launching the portal https://udyamregistration.gov.in for online registration, M/o MSME has also organized single window system at champions control rooms and DICs for facilitation.

Ministry has expressed hope that this new registration process will boost up 'Ease of Doing Business' and it will reduce transaction time and costs. Ministry has clarified that except the portal no other private online or offline system, service, agency or person is authorized to do MSME registration.

(With Inputs from PIB)