Left Menu
Development News Edition

300 more local trains run for essential staff, still 'crowded'

As many as 150 new local train services were added on the Central Railway (CR) routes and 148 on the Western Railway (WR) on Wednesday, which took the overall number of services on Mumbai's suburban network to 700. The commuters claimed that most of these trains were packed to their capacity during the peak hours even as the railway authorities had assured that only 700 passengers would be allowed to travel on each local.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 21:00 IST
300 more local trains run for essential staff, still 'crowded'

The Railways started operating nearly 300 additional suburban trains in Mumbai from Wednesday to facilitate the essential services staff, although some of the commuters claimed that maintaining social distancing was a challenge as most locals were "overcrowded", especially during the peak hours. As many as 150 new local train services were added on the Central Railway (CR) routes and 148 on the Western Railway (WR) on Wednesday, which took the overall number of services on Mumbai's suburban network to 700.

The commuters claimed that most of these trains were packed to their capacity during the peak hours even as the railway authorities had assured that only 700 passengers would be allowed to travel on each local. The commuters complained that the number of trains and their frequency was inadequate and said that there was a need to operate more services.

"Condition of 1st DRD-VR emu at today's morning, no social distancing as there is no local for next 1 hour, authorities should think on it & increase services in the morning peak at least instead of non peak," a commuter Himanshu Vartak tweeted. In his tweet, he also posted a purported video of crowding on a Virar-bound local and tagged the railway authorities as well as Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

An employee of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said that he has been travelling to the Dadar-based workshop of the undertaking from Mulund due to poor frequency of trains, overcrowding and lack of social distancing. "The Railways had announced that only a limited number of people will be allowed to board each train, but there is no control on the number of passengers and it results in overcrowding that increases the chance of spreading coronavirus," he said.

Some passengers, however, said that the situation was better during the non-peak hours. A nurse working at the Tata Hospital at Parel said that she travelled on a local from Thane to Dadar around 12.30 pm, when she got a place to sit.

WR' Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai, GVL Satyakumar, claimed that on an average 400-450 passengers travelled in each local as per the data of ticket sales. "We are closely tracking the number of passengers travelling by suburban locals to avoid overcrowding, " he said.

The CR and the WR had resumed from June 15 their suburban services, which were suspended from March 23. The services were restarted for the essential services staff identified by the state government, and a total 400 suburban services were being operated, including 40 new services added by Western Railway on its network from Monday. On Tuesday, the railway had announced that as per the Centre's decision on June 27, the defence personnel and employees of central government, Income Tax, GST and Customs and Department of Posts, will be permitted to travel on suburban locals along with the staff of the nationalised Banks, Mumbai Port Trust, judiciary and Raj Bhavan from July 1.

With this, the number of services on CR will increase to 350 from the existing 200 services, while on the WR to 350 from 202 services, it had said. "The state government has been urged to ensure all those permitted to travel are allowed only after ensuring that they are medically fit and do not come from a containment zone," the railway release had stated.

To ensure social distancing, every train will carry only 700 passengers against its capacity of 1,200, it said. "Entry will be given at stations strictly through ID cards of essential staff, as identified by the State Government. Later on, the staff will be issued QR based E- passes which will also bear colour coding to enable swifter ticket checking," the railways had stated.

In normal times, the CR and WR run over 3,000 services in Mumbai daily, carrying around 70 lakh passengers..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

EU and Britain making "very limited" progress in talks - Merkel

The European Union and Britain have made very limited progress in negotiations about their future relationship, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding there was still a possibility that no deal would be agreed.Progress in...

India's TikTok stars feel pained by government app ban

Geetha Sridhar never used to enter her kitchen in Mumbai without her smartphone. The 54-year-old homemaker used to post dozens of short videos daily on the Chinese video app TikTok, mostly of herself cooking traditional recipes.With 1 milli...

FM asks GST officers to proactively address issues faced by biz, simplify tax administration

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asked GST officers to foresee the issues faced by domestic businesses and address them proactively to help them compete globally and build a self-reliant India.&#160; In a message to tax of...

Aakash Educational Services sets up entity for digital edtech biz

Aakash Educational Services Ltd AESL on Wednesday announced setting up of a wholly-owned subsidiary Aakash Edutech Pvt Ltd to boost its education technology business. The new unit will comprise Aakash Digital and Meritnation, which will pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020