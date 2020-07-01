Aakash Educational Services sets up entity for digital edtech biz

Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) on Wednesday announced setting up of a wholly-owned subsidiary Aakash Edutech Pvt Ltd to boost its education technology business. The new unit will comprise Aakash Digital and Meritnation, which will provide online platform for students to access high-quality live test preparation classes and live tuition combined with self-study materials, the company said in a statement.

“In order to combine its various digital offerings under a single entity, Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) has set up a new subsidiary by the name of Aakash Edutech Pvt Ltd (AEPL) to help accelerate the growth of AESL’s digital edtech business,” the statement said. While Aakash Digital was started seven years ago, Meritnation, which started in 2009, was acquired by AESL in January 2020.

“AESL is also one of the largest online live tutoring players in India today. The new subsidiary will further strengthen AESL's competitive positioning not only in digital education but will also further enable its offline student offering across its 200 classroom centres, teaching over 2,50,000 students," AESL Director and CEO Aakash Chaudhry said. The company has also appointed Narasimha Jayakumar as its chief executive officer for its digital portfolio.