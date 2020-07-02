Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foxton regeneration project to receive $3.86million PGF investment

“This funding for the Foxton Regeneration project will be used to make the well-known holiday town even more attractive for visitors and create employment opportunities in the region,” Shane Jones said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Foxton | Updated: 02-07-2020 07:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 07:59 IST
Foxton regeneration project to receive $3.86million PGF investment
“I am pleased to be announcing funding that enables the Foxton community to make progress towards the brighter, more sustainable future they have advocated for,” Shane Jones said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A project to help rejuvenate the Horowhenua town of Foxton will receive a Provincial Growth Fund investment of $3.86 million, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today.

"This funding for the Foxton Regeneration project will be used to make the well-known holiday town even more attractive for visitors and create employment opportunities in the region," Shane Jones said.

Horowhenua District Council will use the funding to build more visitor amenities. It will also be used for dredging and riparian planting on the Foxton River Loop section of the Manawatu to add another attraction and accelerate planning for the next phases of the town's regeneration project.

"The PGF-funded Foxton Futures report and an investigation of the economic impact of improving the local river showed a strong community commitment to a sustainable future that would enable growth in the town.

"This project will also have a positive environmental impact, as the area is home to the estuary and migratory wildlife that will benefit from a healthier river environment.

"I am pleased to be announcing funding that enables the Foxton community to make progress towards the brighter, more sustainable future they have advocated for," Shane Jones said.

There have been some successful initiatives in Foxton already, including improving the general environment in the main street and the funding and opening of the Te Awahou Nieuwe Community Centre – a Dutch and Māori community collaboration housing museums celebrating local Māori and European (particularly Dutch) history and identity.

The town also has its iconic Dutch windmill, while the Ramsar (a system for designating wetland sites of international importance) wetland near Foxton Beach is an internationally recognised area with the most diverse range of birds to be seen in any one place in New Zealand.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Inter Milan secure dominating 6-0 win over Brescia

Inter Milan demolished Brescia to secure a sumptuous 6-0 victory in the ongoing Serie A here on Wednesday. Inter Milan displayed a dominant performance throughout the match and all six goals were scored by six different players. From the ve...

J-K ACB arrests Bhupinder Singh Dua, former MD SICOP in disproportionate assets case

Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested Bhupinder Singh Dua, former MD of Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited SICOP, Jammu in connection with a disproportionate assets case, said ACB, Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Furt...

UN experts appalled by enforced disappearance of Pak activist Idris Khattak, call for impartial probe

UN human rights experts have condemned the enforced disappearance of Idris Khattak, a Pakistani human rights defender, calling it an intolerable attack on his legitimate work against a range of human rights and minority violations in the Kh...

JNCTN and UK digital identity firm Yoti partner to boost global capabilities

New Zealand-based credential management specialists JNCTN and UK digital identity company Yoti have today announced a strategic partnership to boost their international capabilities in this fast-growing space.The Yoti JNCTN partnership esta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020