Ferns N Petals all set for Rakhi delivery across 70 plus countries with latest Rakhi collection

Ferns N Petals, a popular online gift portal, introduces their latest Rakhi collection 2020 and is all set to deliver Rakhis across 70 plus countries around the globe.

02-07-2020
Ferns N Petals. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ferns N Petals, a popular online gift portal, introduces their latest Rakhi collection 2020 and is all set to deliver Rakhis across 70 plus countries around the globe. Raksha Bandhan is undoubtedly the most-awaited Indian festival celebrated by siblings. The eye-catching collection of colourful and embellished Rakhis by Ferns N Petals will add more joy to the festival and help people make it special for their siblings.

Along with an extensive range of Rakhis for brothers, sisters, and kids, Ferns N Petals is also providing Rakhi delivery in USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, and many other countries. They have introduced free shipping to all countries to help people send Rakhi and Rakhi gifts abroad without spending extra money. Their same-day Rakhi delivery works absolutely fine for last-minute orders and ensures on-time delivery.

Customers can choose from stunning Rakhis & combos online and send Rakhi to Canada, UAE, UK, Qatar, South Africa, Singapore, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Indonesia with their same-day Rakhi delivery service. Keeping in mind the situation of lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Ferns N Petals has introduced a contactless delivery feature that promises safe and secure delivery of products to customer's doorstep directly.

Other than a variety of Rakhi options, Ferns N Petals introduces new and unique Rakhi gifts for brothers and sisters. They have put together their best gifts like chocolates, Indian sweets, dry fruits, cakes, personalized gifts & exclusive hampers with Rakhis to create premium Rakhi combos. "Ferns N Petals is upholding its brand values and sticking together during these unprecedented times. We make sure to provide our customers with a safe & secure way to send love and wishes to their close ones through gifts. We are quite excited for the upcoming Raksha Bandhan celebration and hence present our latest collection of 500 plus unique Rakhi designs, gifts and edibles delivered to major countries like USA, UK, Canada and Australia to help customers extend their love & wishes for their siblings. With international Rakhi delivery service & free shipping, we promise to take care of gifting needs & help people express their heartfelt emotions to their siblings," said Swati Gupta, Sr Manager, Ferns N Petals about the latest Rakhi collection & delivery across 70 plus countries.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

